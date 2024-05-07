Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Skipped the Met Gala for One Sweet Reason
It's tough to be mad at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds after finding out why they were a no-show at the 2024 Met Gala.
Despite fan anticipation, the A-list couple didn't grace the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with their presence for the second year in a row on Monday, May 6, however, they did have a good reason why.
Instead of stepping out for one of fashion's biggest nights of the year, Lively and Reynolds opted for a low-key evening at home with their four kids, according to a news publication.
The Gossip Girl actress and Deadpool star haven't acknowledged their absence at the event via social media at this time, however, their large fanbases have definitely done enough to alert the husband and wife they were missed, as multiple Instagram users flooded the comments section of Lively's most recent post asking where she was.
"BLAKE WHY WERE U NOT AT THE MET GALA?????????????????????," one fan exclaimed, as another admitted: "I WAITED FOR U TO SHOW UP AT THE MET🥲."
"Where are you Blake? We need you at the Met," a third person pleaded, while a fourth wrote, "unrelated — but queen of the Met Gala where were you???? 😩😭 The Met doesn’t hit the same when you’re not there."
Other stars also missed by fans on Monday night included Rihanna, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Lady Gaga, Hailey and Justin Bieber and more.
Many were certain Rihanna would eventually arrive, as she's notoriously known for showing up to the exclusive event very late, however, a source spilled toward the end of the red carpet that she would unfortunately not be making it.
The "Diamonds" singer intended on stepping out to the 2024 Met Gala, but she ended up coming down with a case of the flu and was too sick to attend.
Fans were let down by the news — especially after Rihanna confirmed she'd make an appearance at the extravagant evening earlier this year and had even started planning what she'd be wearing.
"I'm gonna wear Fenty something! Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Savage," she told Vogue of her plans to wear her own brand.
"I've done so much s--- in my life. I've had my nipples out, my panties out. But now, those are the things which, I guess as a mom and an evolved young lady — emphasis on young — there are things I feel like I would never do. Like, 'Oh my God, I really did that? Nips out?'" Rihanna joked.
Meanwhile, Taylor's Eras Tour kicks back off in Paris this week, and Hailey and Justin opted out as the rumor mill continues to spread about information regarding the couple's private life.
Elle reported why Lively and Reynolds skipped the Met Gala.