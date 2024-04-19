Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attend the 2024 Met Gala Together?
There will be more than one blank space at the 2024 Met Gala.
According to an insider, both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were invited to this year's event on Monday, May 6, but neither of the stars will be attending.
The athlete, 34, has never been to the NYC fashion event before, and though the Grammy winner, also 34, has gone in the past, she hasn't been in attendance since 2016. The power couple has yet to pose together on a red carpet since they hit it off this past summer.
Swift's snub this year is likely due to the next international leg of The Eras Tour, which kicks off in Paris, France, on Thursday, May 9.
As OK! reported, the athlete revealed he plans to attend a couple of her concerts when she performs overseas.
"The London shows, I think she's at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up," the NFL star shared. "I played at Wembley once and I don't even think we filled that thing up."
"She'll be all over Europe," Kelce said. "There won't be a bad show, I promise you that. Oh, you know I gotta go support. You know it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Met Gala update came on the same day Swift released her double album, The Tortured Poets Department, which includes a few songs speculated to be about Kelce.
On "The Alchemy," the blonde beauty references football, singing, "So when I touch down/ Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team/ Ditch the clowns, get the crown/ Baby I'm the one to beat."
"Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me," she says in another verse, possibly hinting at when she met Kelce on the field after his Super Bowl win this year.
- Kim Kardashian Trolled by Taylor Swift Fans After Pop Star Releases Diss Track About Kanye West's Ex-Wife
- Keleigh Teller Disses Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriend Joe Alwyn While Listening to Best Friend's New Song 'So Long, London'
- Taylor Swift Tragically Sings About Feeling Suicidal Following Split from Ex Joe Alwyn on New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department'
An insider told a news outlet the "New Heights" podcast co-host had "zero concern" over his girlfriend releasing songs detailing their relationship or her past ones.
“If it is about Joe [Alwyn], or anyone, even if it is about him in the future, this is the artist she is and he is in love with her and doesn't pay any attention to be jealous,” gushed the source. “He understands this is a major part of what makes her the person and artist she is and he is no way looking to thwart the direction she takes.”
"He supports her 100 percent and loves everything she is doing. Joe or any of her exes is not of concern to him whatsoever," the source added.
TMZ reported on Kelce and Swift declining an invite to the Met Gala.