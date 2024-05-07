Where's Rihanna? Why the Singer Missed Out on Attending the 2024 Met Gala

Why didn't Rihanna come to the 2024 Met Gala ? According to an insider, who spoke to Entertainment Tonight , the "We Found Love" songstress, 36, ended up needing to skip the event as she came down with the flu and was too sick to make it after all.

Earlier this year, the mom-of-two — who shares two sons with partner A$AP Rocky — confirmed she would be at the 2024 Met Gala, though she didn't share many details about her look.

"I've done so much s--- in my life. I've had my nipples out, my panties out. But now, those are the things which, I guess as a mom and an evolved young lady — emphasis on young — there are things I feel like I would never do. Like, 'Oh my God, I really did that? Nips out?'" Rihanna added.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were going to attend the 2024 Met Gala.

Rihanna, who recently showed off her pink hair, was seen with the rapper, 35, in Miami, Fla., at a pop-up shop showcasing his Puma collaboration on Saturday, May 4.

Leading up to the big day, she teased that her actual outfit would be "simple-ish."

“It’s gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do,” the mom-of-two said. “We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I’m gonna do with that.”