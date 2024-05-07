Where's Rihanna? Why the Singer Missed Out on Attending the 2024 Met Gala
Why didn't Rihanna come to the 2024 Met Gala? According to an insider, who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, the "We Found Love" songstress, 36, ended up needing to skip the event as she came down with the flu and was too sick to make it after all.
Earlier this year, the mom-of-two — who shares two sons with partner A$AP Rocky — confirmed she would be at the 2024 Met Gala, though she didn't share many details about her look.
"I'm gonna wear Fenty something! Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Savage," she told Vogue.
"I've done so much s--- in my life. I've had my nipples out, my panties out. But now, those are the things which, I guess as a mom and an evolved young lady — emphasis on young — there are things I feel like I would never do. Like, 'Oh my God, I really did that? Nips out?'" Rihanna added.
Rihanna, who recently showed off her pink hair, was seen with the rapper, 35, in Miami, Fla., at a pop-up shop showcasing his Puma collaboration on Saturday, May 4.
Leading up to the big day, she teased that her actual outfit would be "simple-ish."
“It’s gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do,” the mom-of-two said. “We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I’m gonna do with that.”
Rihanna, who is passionate about fashion, has previously spoken about her process when styling her sons, RZA and Riot.
"When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky," she told ET. "Because I always envision dressing a girl, right? We all do as women, like, 'Oh, I'm going to dress her in these cute little things,' but then you get sons and you're like, 'What do I do?' and I was like, 'You know what, I have the biggest hack — their dad.'"
Rihanna also gushed about motherhood. "They're the best though. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I'm a boy mom. I love this. I love it," she said.
However, it was tough for RZA to get used to having another person around the house.
"He struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother," Rihanna shared. "Every time he thinks we're not looking at him, he'll come over and touch him. If the baby's crying, he'll just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, 'Baby, baby, baby.' He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I'm proud of him."