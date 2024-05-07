OK Magazine
Sydney Sweeney Ditches Signature Blonde Hair for 'Daring' Black Bob at 2024 Met Gala

May 6 2024, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney traded her blonde hair for a black bob!

The Euphoria star hit the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala and proved she understood the assignment! The high-profile event's theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and Sweeney looked every bit a fairytale princess.

"Using the natural world as a uniting visual metaphor for the transience of fashion, the show will explore cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal, breathing new life into these storied objects through creative and immersive activations designed to convey the smells, sounds, textures, and motions of garments that can no longer directly interact with the body," the Met Gala press release revealed earlier this year.

Sydney Sweeney wore a powder blue ball gown with matching flower detailing.

On Monday, May 6, the Immaculate actress wore a powder blue Miu Miu ball gown with matching flower detailing that was scattered from her shoulder strap to midway down her dress.

She accessorized the stunning look with long, black opera gloves, a silver necklace and a black veil. However, she got the most attention for her short, black bob.

Fans flooded social media with praise for the 'Euphoria' star's look.

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney
Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to gush over the 26-year-old's gorgeous ensemble.

"The dark hair is so daring for her rn [right now] since everybody loves her blonde hair," one fan penned. "Glad she decided not to do comfortable and actually come out of the box. Changing the hair color is such a small difference but her it's a huge impact."

A second follower noted, "I love the wig on her and gives just the slightest hint of Briar [Rose] or Snow White," and a third added, "Love the hair!"

Sydney Sweeney made her debut at the Met Gala in 2022.

Sweeney made her first appearance at the high fashion event in May 2022 representing the theme "Gilded Glamour."

"The moment that I found out I was going to be able to go to the Met with Tory [Birch], I think it was just this surreal moment, because the whole thing did not feel real," she explained at the time. "Right now, it still does not feel real. I don’t think it’s going to feel real, and it’s going to happen so quickly, and it will feel like a dream."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

Sweeney spoke with Vogue about her first Met Gala.

