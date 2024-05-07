Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to gush over the 26-year-old's gorgeous ensemble.

"The dark hair is so daring for her rn [right now] since everybody loves her blonde hair," one fan penned. "Glad she decided not to do comfortable and actually come out of the box. Changing the hair color is such a small difference but her it's a huge impact."

A second follower noted, "I love the wig on her and gives just the slightest hint of Briar [Rose] or Snow White," and a third added, "Love the hair!"