Blake Lively Stays Silent on Taylor Swift's Engagement as Singer's News Upstages Actress' 38th Birthday Amid Rumored Feud

Article continues below advertisement

There's clearly still bad blood between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift. Though the actress turned 38 on Monday, August 25, and celebrated by posting tributes from her famous pals, the Grammy winner didn't publicly acknowledge her birthday on social media. Just as telling, the mom-of-four noticeably didn't "like" Swift's August 26 announcement that she was engaged to Travis Kelce.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened Between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift?

Source: mega Blake Lively didn't 'like' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement announcement.

While the two women were once close friends, with the Gossip Girl alum even accompanying Swift to watch Kelce's 2023 Super Bowl win, they had a rumored falling out due to Lively's legal drama against It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni. Baldoni sued the Betty Buzz founder and claimed she launched a smear campaign against him, while she filed a suit alleging he also promoted a smear campaign in addition to sexually harassing her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The ladies reportedly had a falling out after Swift got dragged into Lively's legal battle against Justin Baldoni.

As OK! reported, the actor dragged the vocalist into their mess, as he released text messages Lively sent him where she name-dropped Swift. The Jane the Virgin star claimed Lively used her friendship with the billionaire to try and get her way in making changes in their 2024 movie. Baldoni recalled once instance in which he came to Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds' home to talk about the flick and was surprised to see the "Cruel Summer" songstress there. He claimed Swift repeatedly praised Lively's script changes.

Article continues below advertisement

The Musician Got Dragged Into Lively's Legal Mess

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @vancityreynolds/instagram Swift is the godmother of Lively and Ryan Reynolds' three daughters.

After their gathering, Lively texted Baldoni and said of the musician and her spouse's support, "They are embarrassingly effusive. I think they wanted you and me to see how they felt about [the rewrites] because they've been by my side for far too many experiences where I've been overlooked." "If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons," she continued. "For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The musician's rep slammed Baldoni's subpoena, as she wasn't 'involved in any casting or creative decisions' for 'It Ends With Us.'

Swift wasn't happy about being involved and grew more frustrated when Baldoni's team tried to subpoena her in their trial and have the girls' texts exposed. "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film," her rep said in response. "She did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history." "This document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case," the message added. In the end, a judge dismissed the request.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce Hinted at the Drama

Source: @traviskelce/instagram The athlete unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram amid the drama.