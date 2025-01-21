or
Justin Baldoni Hits Back at Blake Lively's Sexual Harassment Allegations With Unedited Footage of Them Slow Dancing on 'It Ends With Us' Set

Photo of Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni's legal team released footage from the 'It Ends With Us' set.

Jan. 21 2025, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

Justin Baldoni is fighting back against Blake Lively's sexual harassment accusations with new footage from the set of It Ends With Us.

The director's legal team released roughly 10 minutes of unedited video which included a scene where the pair slow dance together as they discuss their acting choices in the scene.

justin baldoni blake lively sexual harassment claims set footage
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment.

This is relevant to the case, as the actress' legal filing claimed Baldoni had been making uncomfortable comments about how she smelled while they shot the scene.

"Ms. Lively’s complaint alleges that during a scene Mr. Baldoni and Ms. Lively were filming for a slow dance montage, Mr. Baldoni was behaving inappropriately," his lawyer said in a statement. "The following videos captured on May 23, 2023, clearly refute Ms. Lively’s characterization of his behavior. The scene in question was designed to show the two characters falling in love and longing to be close to one another. Both actors are clearly behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism. These are all three takes filmed of the sequence."

justin baldonis million lawsuit doesnt change anything complaint
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni directed and starred in 'It Ends With Us.'

In the footage, Lively suggests that it's "nice" for them both to talk throughout the scene, noting it's "more romantic" and causes the audience to wonder what the the characters were discussing when they eventually watch the film.

Baldoni then points out that she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, talk all the time — to which Lively agrees "oh my gosh, we don't shut up" — before noting he and his wife, Emily, tend to take quiet moments to just stare into each other's eyes.

In another moment, when Baldoni puts his face near Lively's neck, she tells him, "I'm probably getting spray tan on you."

He replies that it "smells good," to which she adds, "Well, it's not that. It's my body makeup."

justin baldoni

blake lively ryan reynolds accused berating justin baldoni
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni briefly discussed her relationship with Ryan Reynolds in the footage.

Elsewhere in the clip, the director jokes his nose is "so big."

"Yes, I was hoping that we could address this," Lively responds. "It’s not too late. Just gotta shut down. Gotta call an insurance month, and just deal with that. Just kidding."

Baldoni replies, "No, it’s true. That’s why we hired Jenny Slate, too, our noses match," referring to the actress who plays his on-screen sister in the movie.

justin baldoni blake lively sexual harassment claims set footage
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni sued Blake Lively in a $400 million lawsuit.

As OK! previously reported, Baldoni claimed Lively told him to get a nose job while filming a "romance montage" in his $400 million lawsuit.

While this clip appeared to address those allegations, the 40-year-old seemed to have brought up the topic in this instance and they both appeared to be joking about it together.

Us Weekly reported the lawyer's statement. TMZ reported an excerpt of the footage.

