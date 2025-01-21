Justin Baldoni Hits Back at Blake Lively's Sexual Harassment Allegations With Unedited Footage of Them Slow Dancing on 'It Ends With Us' Set

This is relevant to the case, as the actress' legal filing claimed Baldoni had been making uncomfortable comments about how she smelled while they shot the scene.

"Ms. Lively’s complaint alleges that during a scene Mr. Baldoni and Ms. Lively were filming for a slow dance montage, Mr. Baldoni was behaving inappropriately," his lawyer said in a statement. "The following videos captured on May 23, 2023, clearly refute Ms. Lively’s characterization of his behavior. The scene in question was designed to show the two characters falling in love and longing to be close to one another. Both actors are clearly behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism. These are all three takes filmed of the sequence."