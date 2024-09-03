8 of Blake Lively's Unsettling Past Interviews Amid 'It Ends With Us' Drama

Blake Lively has been making headlines before and after the release of It Ends With Us due to her alleged feud with her costar and the film's director, Justin Baldoni. She sparked more buzz after her recent and past interviews reportedly unveiled her "rude" behavior.

In an August discussion with Jake Hamilton, the Emmy-winning Chicago-based reporter asked Lively how she would like people to approach her and talk about the themes of her recent film, which focuses on domestic violence.

"Maybe asking for, like, my address, or my phone number. Or, like, location share?! I could just location-share you and then we could …" she said.

After the release of the interview, the clip went viral on social media, leaving everyone horrified by her response.