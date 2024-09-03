8 of Blake Lively's Unsettling Past Interviews Amid 'It Ends With Us' Drama
Blake Lively Was Accused of Skipping Over the Topic of Domestic Violence
Blake Lively has been making headlines before and after the release of It Ends With Us due to her alleged feud with her costar and the film's director, Justin Baldoni. She sparked more buzz after her recent and past interviews reportedly unveiled her "rude" behavior.
In an August discussion with Jake Hamilton, the Emmy-winning Chicago-based reporter asked Lively how she would like people to approach her and talk about the themes of her recent film, which focuses on domestic violence.
"Maybe asking for, like, my address, or my phone number. Or, like, location share?! I could just location-share you and then we could …" she said.
After the release of the interview, the clip went viral on social media, leaving everyone horrified by her response.
Blake Lively Commented on 'It Ends With Us' 'Floral' Aspect
Social media users lambasted Lively for not speaking up for victims of domestic violence while endorsing the film.
It Ends With Us is in theaters now. Grab your friends, wear your florals and head out to see it," she wrote.
Blake Lively Made a Rude Remark to a Reporter When She Was Pregnant
Amid the controversy, Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa released a YouTube video titled "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job," which featured a chat recorded in 2016.
At the time, Lively and Parker Posey sat down with the interviewer to promote the film Café Society.
Flaa kicked off the interview by congratulating Lively on her pregnancy. The mom-of-four, 37, commented on her "little bump," although Flaa was not pregnant.
Throughout the discussion, the Gossip Girl star appeared to ignore the interviewer and turned her body more toward her costar. Later in the interview, she challenged Flaa after the journalist asked about the costumes used in the film.
"Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes. It's not just the women that have the clothes, but I feel like the women get the conversation," Lively told Posey, snubbing Flaa again.
After the interaction, the journalist told the Daily Mail that the "little bump" comment hurt her as she was struggling with infertility issues.
Blake Lively Used an Offensive Term
In another unearthed 2012 interview, Lively was recorded using a transgender slur while speaking with Elle.
"I hope to have a few girls one day. If not girls, they better be t-------. Because I have some amazing shoes and bags and stories that need to be appreciated," her statement read.
- 25 Celebrities Who Don't Use Their Real Names: Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey, Nicolas Cage and More
- 'She's Insufferable': Blake Lively Slammed for 'Trying Too Hard' to Be Funny as Star Admits She Made Son Olin, 1, a NSFW Cake
- Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds 'Barely Have a Moment of Downtime' or the 'Bandwidth' to Think About Baby No. 5: Source
She Used the Slur Several Times
Before the 2012 interview, Lively used the transgender slur in a separate 2009 discussion.
"I feel like a t----- a lot of the time. I don’t know, I’m … large? They put me in six-inch heels, and I tower over every man. I’ve got this long hair and lots of clothes and makeup on. I just feel really big a lot of the time, and I’m surrounded by a lot of tiny people. I feel like a man sometimes," she said when asked about how she felt while working on Gossip Girl.
Blake Lively Addressed Her Feud With Leighton Meester
Lively also used the slur when she spoke about her alleged feud with Leighton Meester.
"You read the gossip magazines, and everybody is dating everyone, everybody hates everyone, everybody's had tons of plastic surgery and we're actually men and t------. You don't listen to the rumors," she said in a 2008 chat.
Blake Lively Spoke About Pregnancy Cravings
The A Simple Favor star shocked both reporter AJ Calloway and the public when she appeared in a 2014 Extra interview.
Calloway, whose wife was pregnant at the time, asked Lively about pregnancy cravings and joked about rubbing his partner's feet every night.
"She's just taking advantage. It's not necessary. You can exploit it if you want," Lively told the reporter, who looked surprised after hearing her response.
Ryan Reynolds' wife added, "You're just a sucker. You can't fall for that stuff. Cravings? No. We just lie. It's the perfect way to get what you want all the time. You want chocolate ice cream at midnight? You have a craving!"
Blake Lively Fired Back at a Reporter
The Private Lives of Pippa Lee star raised eyebrows when she responded to a reporter's question about her film All I See Is You in 2017.
"Do you feel free to try everything?" the reporter asked, adding, "I mean, apparently, you're not gonna sing if you [don't] think you could sing."
Lively then asked the reporter, "Did you see the movie? We're gonna give you a pop quiz at the end of this."