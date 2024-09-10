or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Blake Lively
OK LogoNEWS

Blake Lively Was 'Surprised' by 'It Ends With Us' Backlash and Drama, Shares Source: 'She Felt Very Vulnerable and Upset'

Photo of Blake Lively
Source: mega

Blake Lively has yet to react to the drama that ensued following the release of 'It Ends With Us.'

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Blake Lively wasn't expecting the debut of her movie It Ends With Us to go the way it did.

According to a source, the actress was "pretty surprised at the backlash and drama" that ensued following the flick's August 9 premiere.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively surprised it ends with us backlash drama
Source: mega

A source revealed Blake Lively was 'upset' and 'surprised' by the 'It Ends With Us' drama.

"She initially felt very vulnerable and upset. During the promotion of the movie, not one day went by when she was not in the news in an unfavorable light," the insider noted to a news outlet.

"She's just not used to this kind of drama," the source added, noting the situation "felt out of control to her."

Nonetheless, the blonde beauty, 37, "enjoys working and will continue to push forward projects that she's excited about."

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively surprised it ends with us backlash drama
Source: mega

The actress and costar Justin Baldoni didn't get along, leading them to stay far away from each other on the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, there was tension between star and director Justin Baldoni and Lively due to creative differences and offscreen ordeals. Several other cast members were allegedly not a fan of Baldoni either, and though the Jane the Virgin alum, 40, and the actress play love interests in the film, they never once posed on the red carpet together.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively surprised it ends with us backlash drama
Source: mega

Resurfaced interviews painted Lively in a negative light, with fans claiming she often acted rude and snarky toward reporters.

Article continues below advertisement

The situation led to people resurfacing old controversial interviews with the mom-of-four, with fans claiming she often exhibited rude behavior. Journalist Kjersti Flaa's 2016 chat with Lively went viral, as she admitted it made her want to "quit" her job.

In the clip, Lively hit back at questions and appeared to ignore the reporter, but the most shocking moment came when Flaa congratulated the Gossip Girl alum on her "little bump," as at the time, it was revealed she and husband Ryan Reynolds were expecting their second child together.

Article continues below advertisement
MORE ON:
Blake Lively
Article continues below advertisement

Instead of thanking her, Lively replied, "Congratulations on your little bump," though Flaa wasn't pregnant.

Flaa then revealed all these years later that she's infertile, so the Betty Buzz founder's words left her feeling "almost paralyzed."

"To be honest, it hurts because I obviously wasn’t pregnant and I could never get pregnant," she explained. "So to me that comment was like a bullet."

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively surprised it ends with us backlash drama
Source: mega

Costar Brandon Sklenar said the drama seemed 'silly' to him.

Article continues below advertisement

Lively was then slammed for using a transgender slur multiple times in the past and acting snarky toward other journalists.

In addition, the flick was criticized for the way they handled promotion, as some felt they were pitching it as a fun romantic flick even though it centers on an abusive relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

A few days after the movie's premiere, Lively posted a message that included a link to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

"Thank you to everyone who came to show that people WANT to see films about women, and the multitudes we hold. It Ends With Us is a story of the female experience. All the highest highs, and the lowest lows. And we are so proud of it," she said. "We have been in celebration of this film and of getting a message so important out there to the masses."

People spoke to the source about Lively being shocked over the drama.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.