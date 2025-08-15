Blake Lively Is 'Very Nervous' for Taylor Swift to Release 'The Life of a Showgirl' Album Amid Alleged Feud
Blake Lively is reportedly anticipating being shaded in Taylor Swift's upcoming album.
An insider alleged to NewsNation that the Gossip Girl alum, 37, is terrified of appearing in the pop star's new track "Ruin the Friendship."
Tensions arose between the former friends when Swift, 35, was brought into Lively's lawsuit against her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.
Swift wrote The Life of a Showgirl album during her Eras Tour, around the same time her friendship with Lively began to decline.
"Taylor writes about breaking up with men — so why not women?" a source dished. "Blake is very nervous."
Why Is Taylor Swift Involved in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Court Case?
Lively sued Baldoni, 41, for sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us in December 2024. Swift was allegedly mentioned twice in the lawsuit, first when the TV star texted her on-screen boyfriend about being protected by her "dragons."
"If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons," Lively wrote, seemingly rendering her "dragons" Swift and husband Ryan Reynolds. "For better or worse, but usually better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."
In a different instance, the "Fearless" singer was at Lively's apartment while she was taking a meeting with Baldoni and said she loved her reenactment of the movie's rooftop scene.
Baldoni's legal team later claimed that Swift had encouraged him to accept his costar's script changes, which Lively's legal team has denied. The Jane the Virgin alum went on to subpoena the award-winning artist in his case.
Taylor Swift's Team Denies Involvement in Lawsuit
"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film," Swift's rep said in a statement to an outlet on Friday, May 9. "She did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history."
The PR representative continued, "This document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."
Swift's sole involvement in the movie was allowing her song "My Tears Ricochet" to be used.