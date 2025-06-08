Taylor Swift 'Never Expected' to Be Involved in Pal Blake Lively's Legal Turmoil: 'A Huge Blow'
Taylor Swift finds herself unexpectedly entangled in Blake Lively's legal drama. The actress celebrated with her sisters, Robyn and Lori, at a photo exhibition in New York City on May 15.
The event occurred just hours after a judge dismissed a bombshell letter from Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, regarding Lively's close friend Swift.
Lively allegedly threatened to unveil Swift's private texts if she didn't publicly support her amid the ongoing sexual harassment lawsuits between Baldoni and Lively.
Lively's lawyer quickly shot down these allegations. Judge Lewis J. Liman weighed in, asserting, "The sole purpose of [Freedman's] Letter is to 'promote public scandal' by advancing inflammatory accusations, on information and belief, against Lively and her counsel. It transparently invites a press uproar by suggesting that Lively and her counsel attempted to 'extort' a well-known celebrity."
And the uproar it caused was significant, impacting the decade-long friendship between Lively and Swift. Sources told Life & Style that the ongoing drama has not gone unnoticed.
"Taylor still considers Blake a close friend, but she never expected to be so involved in this drama," the insider revealed.
Swift, who recently wrapped up her tour and supported boyfriend Travis Kelce amid football season, now faces the burden of being drawn into Lively's legal battles.
"It's a huge blow," the source added.
While the silence from Swift fueled speculation about a rift between the friends, the reality is more straightforward.
Swift, 35, simply wishes to remain out of the tumultuous situation.
Her representative emphasized, "Taylor was not involved in any casting or creative decisions [on It Ends With Us], she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film."
However, Baldoni told a different story in legal documents. The director of It Ends With Us claims that during a meeting at Lively's house, he felt pressured by both Swift and Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, to include a scene she rewrote. Baldoni's papers even cite a text where Lively allegedly referred to Reynolds and Swift as her "dragons."
That revelation certainly "threw Swift for a loop," the source acknowledged, noting that after Kanye West leaked a private conversation in 2016, Swift developed significant trust issues.
"She defended herself publicly in that situation," the source explained, but opted for a quieter existence for a year afterward. "With Blake, it's different. She definitely doesn't want to disclose private details from their friendship."
Through numerous experiences, Swift serves as the godparent to Lively and Reynold's children.
"She will always be loyal," the insider affirmed. "While there may have been hurt feelings and miscommunication, Swift and Lively's friendship will survive."