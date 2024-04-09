'Nobody Can Get to Us': Gwen Stefani Slams Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors, Declares She's 'in Love' With Her Best Friend
Gwen Stefani is made it clear that her marriage to Blake Shelton is just fine. After rumors swirled that she and the country star, 47, were going through a rough patch, she set the record straight once and for all.
"The truth is I am in love with my best friend, and all this s--- I'm thinking of in my brain, that's all it is — I'm overthinking," the "Cool" songstress, 54, told Nylon in a new interview, published on Tuesday, April 9.
"But when you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something," she added about the recent hearsay. "It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is. And so that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn’t write for anybody else but myself and Blake.”
However, the mom-of-three — who split from Gavin Rossdale in 2015 — said she did feel insecure when working on her song "Purple Irises," which Shelton later joined in on.
"I had been going through those times where you're questioning: 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'" she confessed. "In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid."
“It’s an insecurity we both have,” Shelton added. “These are conversations that she and I have with each other: ‘Are you still going to love me when I’m old or if I forget who I am?’"
During the pandemic, Stefani remembered a text she sent herself with the words "Purple Irises," referring to the plant growing on their Oklahoma ranch.
She wrote the bop as a solo track, but the Oklahoma native subtly dropped hints he wanted to be included. “I feel like Blake and I are already a project together,” she said about teaming up together. “I’m always going to want to write music with Blake Shelton.”
When they got their hands on the first mix of "Purple Irises," they listened to it the car over and over again. “I was like, ‘This is what I always do with my music, but I’ve never done it with somebody else — that’s weird,’” she said.
Stefani is gearing up to perform at Coachella with No Doubt, and she's excited for what the future holds. “I don’t land in pop anymore. I don’t know where I land,” she said of her evolving career. “And who cares? If anything’s going to happen, we’re in the Wild West right now in music, right? Crazy s--- happens.”
“I told this to Blake the other day: ‘You don’t understand — to be a mom and a wife and then write a record?’ Everybody might be like, ‘Why did it take so long?’ Well, OK, I want to see you try to find five seconds to get creative,” she continued. “It’s so hard to squeeze it into the life that I have. And that’s why I think it’s more special than ever. It’s like when someone says, ‘Oh my God, I got to get my hair colored’ or ‘I got to take a bath today’ after just having a baby. That’s what it’s like for me to do music. It’s that selfish — and special.”