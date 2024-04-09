'Nobody Can Get to Us': Gwen Stefani Slams Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors, Declares She's 'in Love' With Her Best Friend

"The truth is I am in love with my best friend, and all this s--- I'm thinking of in my brain, that's all it is — I'm overthinking," the "Cool" songstress, 54, told Nylon in a new interview, published on Tuesday, April 9.

"But when you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something," she added about the recent hearsay. "It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is. And so that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn’t write for anybody else but myself and Blake.”