Blake Shelton Broken Up Over Being Away From Gwen Stefani While On Tour: 'I Try To Limit It As Much As I Can'
Distance makes the heart grow fonder! Blake Shelton got candid about how going on tour can affect his marriage to Gwen Stefani.
"It's terrible," he said in a new interview about being away from home. "Right now, they’re having bad storms back in California, and I hate not being there. Not that anything bad is happening ... but I know they’re kind of freaked out and it'd be nice to be home."
"I don’t do a lot of these — I think we're doing 18 of these shows this year," the country star, who is currently on the Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, added. "I try to limit it as much as I can, because the whole reason I’m even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that’s what I’m gonna do."
One of the benefits is the gifts he receives along the way, including the denim jacket that reads "Mr. Stefani."
"I get a lot of gifts out on the road. Normally when we play a venue — especially if it’s a basketball arena or hockey — they’ll give us one of their jerseys of the team," he shared. "That night I walked in and I had this jean jacket with 'Mr. Stefani' written on it. I sent a picture of it to Gwen and she said, 'Whatever you do, don’t leave that there. You got to bring it home, I want that!'"
As OK! previously reported, the blonde babe, 53, shared a photo of her hubby, 46, wearing the funky fit.
"someone got a new jacket, i wonder who it could be 🧐🥰 gx @blakeshelton #BackToTheHonkyTonk," she wrote.
- Blake Shelton Came 'Close To Calling It' Quits On 'The Voice' Just Before 'COVID Hit': 'I Didn't Want To Walk Away'
- Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Show Subtle PDA At Son's Football Game As Rumors Of Marital Woes Continue
- What Is Blake Shelton's Net Worth? The Country Superstar Rakes In Quite A Fortune Every Year Thanks To 'The Voice' & Touring
But some fans didn't appreciate the funny gesture.
One person said, "Is there a dislike feature?" while another added, "How to publicly emasculate your husband."
"Yeah that's what she did to Gavin. Doesn't work out too well," another added, referring to how she and ex Gavin Rossdale split.
Meanwhile, others loved how Shelton fully embraces his relationship.
"Such swag!!! 😍😍😍 takes a real man to wear his wife’s name," while another said, "And who'd not want to be Mr. stefani !!"
Another shared, "Looks absolutely great and totally awesome on you Blake!!! You're such a great and wonderful and special husband for absolutely supporting your absolutely beautiful and gorgeous wifey!!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️👍👍👍👍👍."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Entertainment Tonight spoke with Shelton.