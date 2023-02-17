Friends Of Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Fear They Are 'Falling Out Of Love': There's A 'Clash Of Egos'
The honeymoon phase is most certainly over for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani — or so their friends say.
Those close to the A-list couple fear there is already trouble in paradise after the musicians said "I Do" in July 2021.
"When they started dating, they couldn't keep their hands off each other," one source recalled of the early stages of their relationship after first meeting on The Voice in 2014. "But the spark started disappearing after their wedding. It seems like they argue constantly now — they've even slept in separate bedrooms after particularly bad fights."
"Friends are worried Gwen and Blake are falling out of love," they candidly added.
Shelton and Stefani's marital woes were evident when they attended NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in L.A. on February 5 after the "Hollaback Girl" artist appeared to steal the spotlight.
Aside from charming the sportscasters in Fox's broadcast booth as she picked a winner and telling a story about meeting one of them when he was drunk, Stefani reportedly went on to brag that she was a better driver than her husband.
Though Stefani was entertaining the crowd, Shelton didn't seem to be as amused by his wife's behavior.
"They looked miserable," spilled a source, noting the smiling selfie Stefani posted on Instagram didn’t give the full picture of what was really going on that day. "Things just seemed really tense."
In addition to their personal lives causing some tension behind closed doors, their work relationship has only worsened the strain on their marriage, insisted the source.
Shelton, 46, and Stefani, 53, "played it sweet for the cameras as when they were both coaches," said the source, "but behind the scenes, there was sometimes a clash of egos. He would often get all the attention. And that would hit a nerve — she was jealous."
Stefani's jealousy won't last for long considering the "God's Country" crooner announced in October 2022 that the next season would be his last.
"He loves being the star of The Voice, but there's so much drama going on behind the scenes — allegations of racism last season, competing with other coaches over singers, backstabbing, and the tight filming schedule combined with his tour dates — it just all became overwhelming for him," the source added of why Shelton is saying goodbye to his coveted coaching chair. "He's been suffering from burnout."
