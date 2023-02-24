In Perfect Harmony! Relive Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Cutest Moments — Photos
When it comes to the cutest Hollywood love stories, it's hard to beat Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's!
The lovebirds' first crossed paths in 2015 as coaches on The Voice, and at the time, they were both enduring public divorces — a shared experience that deepened their friendship.
Soon after meeting, the pair's flirty demeanor and Hollywood outings sparked dating rumors, and by 2020, they were engaged, going on to tie the knot in Oklahoma the very next year.
Scroll down to see some of the couple's sweetest photos from over the years!
On an October 2022 episode of Kelly Clarkson's talk show, the "Hollaback Girl" crooner revealed the 2016 Oscar's Vanity Fair after-party was her and the Barmageddon host's "first public date."
"That melts me when I see it," she admitted when looking back at the glam photos. "Because it was such a moment for me, a good one."
Family fun! In 2019, the musicians took two of Stefani’s three sons — whose dad is her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — to the premiere of UglyDolls, marking one of their first red carpets as a blended unit.
This past December marked the last time the duo will ever both act as coaches on The Voice, so they made sure to dress to impress!
"I have to figure out who this new Blake's gonna be. I'm just so proud of him," the mom-of-three spilled ahead of their final episodes together. "He's brought so much joy. He's so talented. I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone."
Nice threads! On Friday, February 17, the blonde beauty revealed she bought her man a custom denim coat bedazzled with the phrase “Mr. Stefani.”
“Someone got a new jacket, i wonder who it could be 🧐🥰 gx @blakeshelton #BackToTheHonkyTonk," she quipped when posting this shot on Instagram.
- Pink Reveals Madonna 'Doesn't Like' Her Because Of Awkward Misunderstanding 20 Years Ago: 'She Tried To Kind Of Play Me'
- Fans Slam Gwen Stefani For Showing Off Blake Shelton's 'Mr. Stefani' Jean Jacket: 'How To Publicly Emasculate Your Husband'
- Friends Of Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Fear They Are 'Falling Out Of Love': There's A 'Clash Of Egos'
On Christmas Eve, the GXVE Beauty founder uploaded an adorable video montage to reveal they were spending the holiday on a farm dressed in matching camouflage gear.
“My ♥️ is so full rn,” she gushed on social media. “Merry christmas eve everyone🎄gx."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A sweet smooch! For the 90th annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center TV special last year, the pair teamed up to sing together in festive fits.
In 2019, Shelton and Stefani released the music video for their duet track "Nobody But You," melting hearts of country fans around the globe.