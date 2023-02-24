In Perfect Harmony! Relive Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Cutest Moments — Photos

When it comes to the cutest Hollywood love stories, it's hard to beat Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's!

The lovebirds' first crossed paths in 2015 as coaches on The Voice, and at the time, they were both enduring public divorces — a shared experience that deepened their friendship.

Soon after meeting, the pair's flirty demeanor and Hollywood outings sparked dating rumors, and by 2020, they were engaged, going on to tie the knot in Oklahoma the very next year.

Scroll down to see some of the couple's sweetest photos from over the years!