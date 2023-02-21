Fans Slam Gwen Stefani For Gifting Blake Shelton 'Mr. Stefani' Jean Jacket: 'How To Publicly Emasculate Your Husband'
Some of Gwen Stefani's fans can't seem to take a joke! On February 17, the "Hollaback Girl" songstress revealed she bought her husband, Blake Shelton, a gift — a jacket that read "Mr. Stefani," but they didn't appreciate the gesture.
"someone got a new jacket, i wonder who it could be 🧐🥰 gx @blakeshelton #BackToTheHonkyTonk," the 53-year-old captioned the country star, 46, wearing the apparel.
Fans were quick to take to the comments section where they shared their opinions.
One person said, "Is there a dislike feature?" while another added, "How to publicly emasculate your husband."
"Yeah that's what she did to Gavin. Doesn't work out too well," another added, referring to how she and ex Gavin Rossdale split.
However, some thought it was cool that the "God's Country" crooner embraced the present.
"Such swag!!! 😍😍😍 takes a real man to wear his wife’s name," while another said, "And who'd not want to be Mr. stefani !!"
Another shared, "Looks absolutely great and totally awesome on you Blake!!! You're such a great and wonderful and special husband for absolutely supporting your absolutely beautiful and gorgeous wifey!!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️👍👍👍👍👍."
As OK! previously reported, the two shared a sweet moment on Valentine's Day, as The Voice star gifted his lady some beautiful flowers.
"Happy Valentine’s Day to my cowboy @blakeshelton love u! #nobodybutyou ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️gx," the blonde babe wrote via Instagram.
For his part, the Oklahoma native shared their duet "Nobody But You," writing, "Tag your Valentine! -Team BS #valentinesday #lovesongs #relationshipgoals."
Now that Shelton is leaving The Voice after this season, it seems like the Hollywood stars will have more time together.
"The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask], 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart," he shared in an interview. "I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets. It's time to push some of this [work] stuff out and let more family and personal life in."
However, the rocker will miss seeing Shelton on the singing competition, especially because it's where they met.
"He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," she gushed. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone."