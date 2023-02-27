Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Show Subtle PDA At Son's Football Game As Rumors Of Marital Woes Continue
Whatever drama may be going on behind closed doors, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton made sure to leave it back at home so they could show up to support one of their sons at his football game over the weekend.
Stefani, 53, and Shelton, 46, were seen attending the football game at a park in Los Angeles with the songstress' parents, Dennis and Patti Stefani.
While the two couples sat in the bleachers together, the "God's Country" performer placed a loving hand on his wife's knee as they watched the kid Stefani shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale on the field.
Stefani and Rossdale are parents to Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9. Though Shelton doesn't have any children of his own, he dove right into his role as a stepfather, gushing during a Country Radio Seminar in March 2022: "Every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."
Despite appearing to be the perfect couple with their loved-up statements about each other and social media posts, Stefani and Shelton's pals are worried the couple is already "falling out of love" following their July 2021 nuptials.
"The spark started disappearing after their wedding. It seems like they argue constantly now — they've even slept in separate bedrooms after particularly bad fights," an insider recently spilled, noting that the lack of separation between their work and personal lives has only added to the tension.
- In Perfect Harmony! Relive Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Cutest Moments — Photos
- Pink Reveals Madonna 'Doesn't Like' Her Because Of Awkward Misunderstanding 20 Years Ago: 'She Tried To Kind Of Play Me'
- Fans Slam Gwen Stefani For Showing Off Blake Shelton's 'Mr. Stefani' Jean Jacket: 'How To Publicly Emasculate Your Husband'
The musical duo "played it sweet for the cameras as when they were both coaches," said the source of their time together on The Voice, "but behind the scenes, there was sometimes a clash of egos. He would often get all the attention. And that would hit a nerve — she was jealous."
Shelton announced in October 2022 that the 23rd season of the hit singing competition show would be his last, with the insider hinting that the backstage drama had become too much for him to deal with: "He's been suffering from burnout."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Shelton will be using his newfound free time to hangout with his stepsons, as he pointed out in a December 2022 interview that it's "time to push some of this [work] stuff out and let more family and personal life in."
Daily Mail obtained photos of the couple's weekend outing.