Blake Shelton Jokes Wife Gwen Stefani Is A 'New Developing Artist' Before Introducing Her During His Tour: Watch
The cuteness keeps on coming! During Blake Shelton's Back to the Honky Tonk tour, the country star brought out a very special guest: his wife, Gwen Stefani — for the second time.
“I’d like to introduce you to a new developing artist named GWEN STEFANI. I’M SORRY, GWEN SHELTON THAT IS," the 46-year-old joked before his beautiful lady appeared on stage.
The duo then began singing their hit song "Nobody But You" during the Tampa, Fla., stop.
Of course, people couldn't get enough of the musical artists. One person wrote, "Blake is hilarious! That’s why we all love him and I love the way he adores her! He’s one proud husband!!" while another said, "SINGING TOGETHER/love them."
The blonde babe also revealed she was reunited with Shelton, as she posted about her gorgeous outfit on Instagram. "night 2! #backtothehonkeytonk," she captioned her look.
"You were amazing tonight. You and Blake together was the highlight for me," one person gushed, while another said, "You made my night tonight!!! You were amazing!!!"
A third person added, "Hoping to see you in Buffalo on the 25th!"
As OK! previously reported, the "God's Country" crooner and the rocker, 53, reunited on stage one day prior when he called Stefani "Gwen Shelton."
The duo, who got married in 2021, have been going strong over the last few years, but Shelton revealed it can be tough to be apart while he's on the road.
"It's terrible," he told Entertainment Tonight about constantly traveling. "Right now, they’re having bad storms back in California, and I hate not being there. Not that anything bad is happening ... but I know they’re kind of freaked out and it'd be nice to be home."
"I don’t do a lot of these — I think we're doing 18 of these shows this year," Shelton added. "I try to limit it as much as I can, because the whole reason I’m even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that’s what I’m gonna do."