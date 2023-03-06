Blake Shelton Jokes Wife Gwen Stefani Is A 'New Developing Artist' Before Introducing Her During His Tour: Watch

The cuteness keeps on coming! During Blake Shelton's Back to the Honky Tonk tour, the country star brought out a very special guest: his wife, Gwen Stefani — for the second time.

“I’d like to introduce you to a new developing artist named GWEN STEFANI. I’M SORRY, GWEN SHELTON THAT IS," the 46-year-old joked before his beautiful lady appeared on stage.