Blake Shelton Introduces Wife Gwen Stefani As 'Gwen Shelton' During Concert, Pair Pack On PDA: Watch

Embedded Image
By:

Mar. 3 2023, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Blake Shelton is digging married life! So much so, the country star, 46, made a special introduction when he was at his Florida concert on Thursday, March 2.

When Gwen Stefani came on stage, he said, "Gwen Shelton." It seemed like the blonde babe, 53, didn't mind as she couldn't help but laugh and smile.

The pair also sang their hit song "Nobody But You" and packed on the PDA, with the two sharing a smooch when the song ended.

Of course, people loved seeing the duo in action. One person wrote, "Pleaseeeee, Gwen’s happy giddy 'I won' face when Blake introduced her to the crowd as 'GWEN SHELTON,'" while another said, "That was priceless."

A third person added, "WINNING."

"Blake pointing at Gwen 'I don’t wanna love Nobody But You.' Them holding hands and smiling. The way they can’t stop looking at each other the whole time. @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani are proof that TRUE LOVE IS REAL #bsjacksonville #BackToTheHonkyTonk," one person observed of their romantic gestures.

The "God's Country" crooner is back on his tour, and while he loves being back with his fans, he admitted it isn't always fun being away from the rocker.

"It's terrible," he told Entertainment Tonight about constantly traveling. "Right now, they’re having bad storms back in California, and I hate not being there. Not that anything bad is happening ... but I know they’re kind of freaked out and it'd be nice to be home."

"I don’t do a lot of these — I think we're doing 18 of these shows this year," Shelton added. "I try to limit it as much as I can, because the whole reason I’m even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that’s what I’m gonna do."

Shelton also gushed about the latest gift he received while on the road: a jean jacket that reads, "Mr. Stefani."

"I get a lot of gifts out on the road. Normally when we play a venue — especially if it’s a basketball arena or hockey — they’ll give us one of their jerseys of the team," he shared. "That night I walked in and I had this jean jacket with 'Mr. Stefani' written on it. I sent a picture of it to Gwen and she said, 'Whatever you do, don’t leave that there. You got to bring it home, I want that!'"

