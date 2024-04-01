Gwen Stefani and Husband Blake Shelton Celebrate Easter Together in the Great Outdoors: Photos

As OK! previously reported, the power couple released their new song together in February. "I was on my way to a session and it hit me. It was like 'Purple Irises' that's the song. And I actually put it on my phone, drove into the driveway and went in and started writing this song about being insecure," the "Cool" singer recalled about coming up with the idea for the track in a recent interview.

"And so I came home, played it for Blake, you know, as you do because he's my best friend,” she added. "Blake was like, ‘I really love the song or whatever.' I don't know why but I got this feeling and I was like, ‘Do you want to be on this song?' It's just so different than anything I've ever done, and you could tell that he's just such an amazing artist as a producer."