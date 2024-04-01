OK Magazine
Gwen Stefani and Husband Blake Shelton Celebrate Easter Together in the Great Outdoors: Photos

gwenstefaniblakesheltoneasterpp
Source: Mega
By:

Apr. 1 2024, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

Gwen Stefani is giving fans insight into her Easter celebrations with Blake Shelton.

The No Doubt rocker, 54, took to Instagram on Sunday, March 31, to share a video of herself spending time outdoors picking flowers with her husband, 47, and getting ready to host a holiday dinner for her family.

gwenstefaniblakesheltoneaster
Source: @gwenstefani/INSTAGRAM

Gwen Stefani gave fans insight into her Easter celebrations with Blake Shelton.

In the clip, shared to the tune of Stefani's most recent duet with Shelton, "Purple Irises," the blonde beauty could be seen hanging out in a field, riding shotgun in the passenger seat of a pickup truck and setting the table for her guests.

"Happy Easter !! 🐣🩷 💐 gx," Stefani, who shares sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, with ex Gavin Rossdale, penned in the caption.

gwenstefaniblakesheltoneaster
Source: @gwenstefani/INSTAGRAM

Gwen Stefani shares three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale.

As OK! previously reported, the power couple released their new song together in February. "I was on my way to a session and it hit me. It was like 'Purple Irises' that's the song. And I actually put it on my phone, drove into the driveway and went in and started writing this song about being insecure," the "Cool" singer recalled about coming up with the idea for the track in a recent interview.

"And so I came home, played it for Blake, you know, as you do because he's my best friend,” she added. "Blake was like, ‘I really love the song or whatever.' I don't know why but I got this feeling and I was like, ‘Do you want to be on this song?' It's just so different than anything I've ever done, and you could tell that he's just such an amazing artist as a producer."

gwenstefaniblakesheltoneaster
Source: @gwenstefani/INSTAGRAM

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton married in 2021.

"It's just a dream because it's such a weird cross-pollination and like he does country, I'm not at all country,” Stefani noted. "It doesn't make sense, but it made sense in my brain somehow."

Despite striking gold with their new collaboration, the "Don't Speak" hitmaker did not originally want the "Neon Light" artist, whom she married in 2021, on her new album. "Blake was never supposed to be on this record. [‘Purple Irises’] was just a song I wrote, and then it just evolved into this," Stefani admitted.

gwenstefaniblakesheltoneaster
Source: Mega

Gwen Stefani did not plan to have Blake Shelton on her new album.

Source: OK!

"It just happens that Blake is [on] a break. He doesn't have anything out right now. So here we are. It's wild, guys," she said of working with her spouse, whom she first met in 2014 while being a judge on The Voice.

