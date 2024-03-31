Gwen Stefani Recalls Creating 'Purple Irises' Duet With 'Best Friend' and Husband Blake Shelton: 'It's Just a Dream'
Gwen Stefani gushed over working on “Purple Irises” with husband Blake Shelton.
In a video released by the rock artist titled Gwen Stefani: Purple Irises Part Two, the couple — who tied the knot in 2021 — was shown singing the song’s chorus, “But if someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you / Don't know what I'd do, don't wanna lose you.”
Later in the clip, Stefani, who shares three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale, detailed the creation of the track, which she asked Shelton to join in on.
“I was on my way to a session and it hit me. It was like Purple Irises that's the song. And I actually put it on my phone, drove into the driveway and went in and started writing this song about being insecure,” she recounted.
Stefani noted how the record is what she would “want to listen to right now.”
“And so I came home, played it for Blake, you know, as you do because he's my best friend, like whatever,” she added.
“Blake was like, ‘I really love the song’ or whatever,” she said of showing the country star the song for the first time.
Stefani then decided she wanted to make the track with Shelton by her side.
“I don't know why but I got this feeling and I was like, ‘Do you want to be on this song?’” she added.
“It's just so different than anything I've ever done, and you could tell that he's just such an amazing artist as a producer,” she continued.
“It's just a dream because it's such a weird cross-pollination and like he does country, I'm not at all country,” she said of blending their genres of music.
“It doesn't make sense but it made sense in my brain somehow that my dream fantasy world,” she explained.
Stefani gushed that Shelton is someone she ''always want[s] to work with.”
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty, 54, spoke more about the song while on KROQ’s Klein & Ally for an Audacy Check-In.
“Blake [Shelton] was never supposed to be on this record. [‘Purple Irises’] was just a song I wrote, and then it just evolved into this. It just happens that Blake is [on] a break. He doesn't have anything out right now. So here we are. It's wild, guys," she dished.
The lyrics additionally detail the pair’s strong connection.
"If someone comes along and tries to take you, tries to make you / Don't let 'em change your mind / Wonder why you took a risk / On a broken heart you cannot fix," they read.
The chorus concluded: "No, I never knew a love like this. Now we're picking / Purple irises."