Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton 'Give Up Their Dream' Of Having Their Own Baby: Report
It seems like Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are no longer trying to expand their brood, Us Weekly reported. For years, the pair had been looking into surrogacy, but the process took a toll on them.
"They've given up on their dream of having a baby," a source told the outlet, adding that Stefani's three sons — Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — "are more than enough for them."
In the end, the Hollywood stars had a tough decision to make. "Blake's family hoped he'd have his own children," the insider shared, noting Stefani "felt that pressure over the years."
Despite the rough patch, the pair are better than ever. "Gwen and Blake are very much in love," the source said. "They're spending the majority of the summer at the ranch in Oklahoma and looking forward to returning to The Voice together this fall."
On July 3, the "Hollaback Girl" songstress posted a video from her wedding day. "1 year down, forever to go @blakeshelton ❤️," she gushed.
For his part, the Oklahoma native shared a photo from the big day, writing, "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round.. @gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!"
Of course, people loved the sweet gestures. Stefani wrote in the comments section, "my dream man - thank u God !!! gx."
Others also left uplifting messages. One person wrote, "There’s love and there’s a Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani once in a lifetime kind of love. I’m so happy you both found your forever. Thank God 🙏," while another added, "Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful couple❤️ So much love and respect for each other❤️❤️❤️ Hope to find a love like yours one day🥰."
The handsome hunk, who was previously married to Miranda Lambert, never had kids of his own, but he loves taking on the role of stepfather.
“I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it,” he said. “And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”
"What I've been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away," he continued. "You gotta get some life in there. [By] marrying Gwen, I've married into a family. She's got three boys ... and all of a sudden, you go, there's other stuff."