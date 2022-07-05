Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton 'Give Up Their Dream' Of Having Their Own Baby: Report

The handsome hunk, who was previously married to Miranda Lambert, never had kids of his own, but he loves taking on the role of stepfather.

“I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it,” he said. “And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”

"What I've been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away," he continued. "You gotta get some life in there. [By] marrying Gwen, I've married into a family. She's got three boys ... and all of a sudden, you go, there's other stuff."