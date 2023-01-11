Blake Shelton's Success With 'Barmageddon' Rubbing Fellow Country Stars The Wrong Way, Claims Insider: 'They're Jealous'

The series takes place at Ole Red, his bar in downtown Nashville, the same area that's home to locales owned by the likes of ex-wife Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean. But since Shelton's joint is the only one on the small screen, people have been flocking there and leaving the others in the dust.

"They’re jealous of the way Blake has taken over the town with his bar and now this show," an insider spilled to Radar. "They don’t like the way Blake’s stealing their customers."