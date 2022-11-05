His #1 Fan! Gwen Stefani Cozies Up In A Blake Shelton Tour T-Shirt
Wearing her heart on her sleeve! Though Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton never shy away from sharing their adoration for the other, the blonde beauty let her clothes do the talking this time around, sporting what appeared to be a shirt from one of the country star's tours.
Stefani showed off her apparel in a few Instagram Story videos on Thursday, November 3, as she cuddled up with a black cat.
As OK! reported, the "Cool" crooner, 53, is allegedly the one who pushed her husband, 46, to make next year's season of The Voice his last, with a source telling Radar, "Gwen wants him to spend more time with her, so they can ensure a happy future together."
It will surely be a sad moment for both of the spouses, who first met on set of the singing competition in 2014.
"God just put us together," Stefani insisted while appearing on Drew Barrymore's talk show earlier this week. "It was one those miracle situations I didn't see coming."
While the romantic coupling came as a surprise to some given their not-so similar lifestyles, the mom-of-three insisted they're a great match. "Just having someone you think the same about things, but yet we're so different ..." she shared. "He's watching football and doing his stuff that he does, and I am putting makeup on, but yet we're still the same on so many levels."
One thing they had in common right away was that they were both fresh off divorces, though Stefani admitted that after she and Gavin Rossdale split, she assumed she would be single for the rest of her days.
"I was like, 'I am going to wake up everyday, I am going to have a coffee, I am going to take care of my kids, and I am going to go to bed," she said. "I am never going to kiss anyone. I am never going to ... I thought my life was over."