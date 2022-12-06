Gwen Stefani Emotionally Admits 'It Sucks' Blake Shelton Is Leaving 'The Voice': 'I Met My Best Friend Here'

In her feelings! Gwen Stefani admitted she isn't looking forward to husband Blake Shelton taking his final bow on The Voice. Before filming for the Monday, December 5, episode, she acknowledged that though "it's been a a really amazing season," it also feels "too short."

"It's mine and Blake's last season [together]," she shared with a reporter while dabbing away tears. "I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks."