Gwen Stefani Emotionally Admits 'It Sucks' Blake Shelton Is Leaving 'The Voice': 'I Met My Best Friend Here'
In her feelings! Gwen Stefani admitted she isn't looking forward to husband Blake Shelton taking his final bow on The Voice. Before filming for the Monday, December 5, episode, she acknowledged that though "it's been a a really amazing season," it also feels "too short."
"It's mine and Blake's last season [together]," she shared with a reporter while dabbing away tears. "I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks."
The "Rich Girl" crooner, 53, feels inspired by "being a coach" and watching her contestants grow, noting the gig is "one of the most fun things I've ever done," but the cherry on top of it all was, "I met my best friend here, that's gonna be forever mine," she gushed.
Though the spouses are technically competing with each other, Stefani confessed she wouldn't mind if her hubby, 46, takes home the trophy in his final days.
Nonetheless, the blonde beauty confessed she loves sabotaging Shelton by stealing performers he wanted for his own team. "I like to mess with him," she quipped to another reporter last month. "But I also like to follow his taste."
When asked what the makeup mogul will gift the country crooner for his retirement from his long-running job, she was fresh out of ideas.
"This is crazy because everyone’s coming after me for ideas, ‘What should we do?’ and it’s hard. He has everything," she insisted. "But I think his favorite thing would be a bag of corn, like honestly, he would be so thrilled. Or fertilizer or something like that."
The songstress has yet to reveal whether she'll return for a future season — though she declared the NBC show will never be the same without her spouse.
"I have to figure out who this new Blake's gonna be. I'm just so proud of him," she gushed in October after he announced his departure. "He's brought so much joy. He's so talented. I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone."