Gwen Stefani Shares Silly Clip Of Husband Blake Shelton Singing To Their Pup

"It's just been a really amazing season, too short," the “Hollaback Girl” artist said of judging the series’ currently-airing 22nd season. "It's mine and Blake's last season... I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks."

Despite this sadness, Stefani is still seemingly thankful for The Voice and the impact it’s had on her life, both professional and personally, the star meeting Shelton, who she married in 2021, while appearing on the show.

"I never in my lifetime would've pictured me doing something like this, and it's been one of the most fun things I've ever done," she said before reiterating her passion for occupying one of the show's rotating chairs.