Gwen Stefani Shares Silly Clip Of Husband Blake Shelton Singing To Their Pup
Dog-gone silly!
Singer Gwen Stefani offered a rare glimpse into her home life with husband, fellow The Voice judge Blake Shelton earlier this week, proving that despite their serious on-screen approach to their singing competition gigs, the pair can still let loose.
On Monday, December 5, the No Doubt frontwoman took to her Instagram Story with a hilarious clip of the “God’s Country” crooner annoying their adorable dog, Ginger.
In the video shared with Stefani’s 15 million followers, Shelton can be heard obnoxiously singing the dog’s nickname — “Gigi,” the confused-looking pup yapping along to her dad’s questionable singing.
Stefani’s sweet video comes days after the “It’s My Life” songstress made headlines, getting emotional over Shelton’s upcoming departure from The Voice next year.
"It's just been a really amazing season, too short," the “Hollaback Girl” artist said of judging the series’ currently-airing 22nd season. "It's mine and Blake's last season... I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks."
Despite this sadness, Stefani is still seemingly thankful for The Voice and the impact it’s had on her life, both professional and personally, the star meeting Shelton, who she married in 2021, while appearing on the show.
"I never in my lifetime would've pictured me doing something like this, and it's been one of the most fun things I've ever done," she said before reiterating her passion for occupying one of the show's rotating chairs.
"I love being a coach, I love watching the contestants grow, I love having an impact, it's super inspiring for me,” Stefani swooned.
“And then, on top of it, I meet my best friend here, that's gonna be forever mine,” she continued, referencing the fact that she met Shelton while appearing on the series back in 2014.
