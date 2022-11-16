Gwen Stefani Shares Cute Selfie With Blake Shelton From 'The Voice' Set: 'Coaches On TV, Teammates In Real Life'
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton really are attached at the hip! Ahead of the live Tuesday, November 15, episode of The Voice, the spouses utilized a spare minute to snap a few photos after getting gussied up in their dressing room.
"Mom 🌸🎀💄🍬 and dad 🤠🎸🐎," the No Doubt singer captioned her first post from the night, which showed her rocking a black and white striped turtleneck underneath a pink jacket, bold rep lips and a retro hairstyle.
The blonde babe, 53, followed up with a second shot that showed off more of their look, with Shelton, 46, sticking to his traditional attire of dark colors. "Coaches on tv, teammates in real life 🥰 ," she adorably wrote alongside the pic that depicted them smiling from ear-to-ear.
Just 24 hours earlier, the mom-of-three admitted she loves to playfully compete against the country star on the show. "I was definitely pressing when Blake would press, 'cause I like to mess with him," she revealed of pressing a button to try and sway contestants to join her squad. "But I also like to follow his taste."
Stefani is sure to ruffle Shelton's feathers on set as often as she can since this is the latter's penultimate season. As OK! previously reported, the Oklahoma native announced last month that he'll be wrapping up his long-running stint on the show in 2023.
"This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me," he told fans in an emotional social media post.
"It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns," he added. "I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."
The GXVE Beauty founder praised her husband for his hard work and offered words of support by commenting on his post. "I am so proud of you and so blessed to have found u," she wrote. "Your talent brings joy to the hearts of so many people and i am so lucky to be part of ur life’s journey ❤️."