Gwen Stefani Shares Cute Selfie With Blake Shelton From 'The Voice' Set: 'Coaches On TV, Teammates In Real Life'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton really are attached at the hip! Ahead of the live Tuesday, November 15, episode of The Voice, the spouses utilized a spare minute to snap a few photos after getting gussied up in their dressing room.

"Mom 🌸🎀💄🍬 and dad 🤠🎸🐎," the No Doubt singer captioned her first post from the night, which showed her rocking a black and white striped turtleneck underneath a pink jacket, bold rep lips and a retro hairstyle.