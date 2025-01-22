'Bling Empire: New York' Star Lynn Ban Dead After Undergoing Emergency Brain Surgery
Bling Empire: New York star Lynn Ban tragically died on January 20 at 52 years old.
Her son, Sebastian, took to Instagram to confirm the devastating news in a heartbreaking note.
Sebastian told his “mum's followers” that she “passed away on Monday.”
“I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her,” he continued.
Though Sebastian acknowledged many of her followers never got to know Ban or meet her in person, he still wanted to share more about her.
“She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all,” he wrote. “She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know.”
He then called the star the “funniest and coolest mum.”
“She took care of me, my dad, and our entire family throughout her whole life,” the TV personality's son added.
Sebastian acknowledged that, although his mother is gone, he is going to do everything to make sure she is remembered and her life is celebrated.
“As a final message to my mum,” he concluded, “I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me ‘I love you more than life itself’ mum.”
- 'Gone Girl' Actress Lisa Banes Dead At 65 After Hit-And-Run Accident Reportedly On The Way To Meet Her Wife
- 'My Heart Aches': Safiyya Vorajee & Ashley Cain Post Heartbreaking Tributes To 8-Month-Old Daughter Following Her Tragic Death
- 'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna's Mom Lois Dead At 93 Following Stroke: 'Heaven Has A New Angel'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On December 30, 2024, Ban posted on Instagram to update her followers on her health battle. The mom-of-one shared with fans that life can change “in the blink of an eye.” Ban went on to explain that on Christmas Eve she had a skiing accident that changed her life. Though she face-planted, she said she was still able to ski to the bottom of the mountain, but decided to get checked out by ski patrol to see if she had a concussion. Despite being cleared, she had a lingering headache and was advised by a paramedic to go to the hospital for a cat scan.
“This saved my life,” the reality starlet shared, explaining she found out she “had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital.” Ban added the last thing she remembered was “being intubated” and waking up with her husband, Jett, by her side after an emergency craniotomy.
“There’s a long road of recovery ahead but I’m a survivor and grateful to ski patrol, the incredible team of doctors and nurses and the ❤️and support my family and friends,” she said. She ended the message by writing, “God is good."