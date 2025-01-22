'Bling Empire: New York' Star Lynn Ban Dead After Undergoing Emergency Brain Surgery

Though Sebastian acknowledged many of her followers never got to know Ban or meet her in person, he still wanted to share more about her.

“She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all,” he wrote. “She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know.”

He then called the star the “funniest and coolest mum.”

“She took care of me, my dad, and our entire family throughout her whole life,” the TV personality's son added.

Sebastian acknowledged that, although his mother is gone, he is going to do everything to make sure she is remembered and her life is celebrated.

“As a final message to my mum,” he concluded, “I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me ‘I love you more than life itself’ mum.”