Bob Barker's Funniest and Most Embarrassing Moments From 'The Price Is Right'

Legendary game-show host Bob Barker has given away more than $125 million to happy contestants. And in turn, The Price Is Right contestants have given him 25 years of hilarious happenings and embarrassing moments.

"Once we called the name of a particularly enthusiastic elderly woman," Barker recalled to Star prior to his death. "She was so excited, she just came right up on stage next to me, forgetting to stop at contestants' row, where normally I explain how the game works. I asked her, 'If you just go ahead and play, how am I going to explain the show to the other contestants?' She said, 'That's all right. They're young, they'll understand.'"