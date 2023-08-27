Bob Barker's Sad End: How Beloved Game Show Host Battled Stroke, Heart Disease and 'Lost the Will to Live'
Sad final days.
On Saturday, August 26, beloved game show host Bob Barker sadly passed away at age 99. Although the death came as a shocker, a source claimed the star's health was fading prior to his somber end.
During his last years, the Price Is Right icon was thought to have "just months to live," and his health woes allegedly caused him to "simply lose the will to live."
The celeb endured two strokes, heart disease, skin cancer and surgery for an enlarged prostate in his lifetime. He also struggled with failing vision and arthritis.
"With his health who knows how much time Bob has left," a source said before his recent passing. "He looks in the mirror and sees a shell of his former self."
Many thought Bob's last public appearance would be in 2014 when he was a guest on the Price Is Right for his 90th birthday.
"Bob was really excited to be asked back on Price one last time," the insider explained, adding, "He'd been feeling ignored and forgotten."
"He realized that this is it for him. With his failing health, he knew he didn't have much time left," they continued of the 2014 appearance.
Despite these worries about his health, Barker went onto live almost ten more years. Although the source revealed these may not have been the best days of his life.
"But to tell the truth, he really has little joy these days," they claimed.
"Bob has led a colorful, exciting and rewarding life," the source noted. "But, frankly, he's at the point now where he's just waiting to die."
Page Six also reported on Barker's health as his life came to an end. The outlet released snaps of the 99-year-old from 2021, where he was seen sitting in a wheelchair as medical staff assisted him at his home. Before he received care at home, Barker had a series of hospital visits.
In 2019, medical respondents rushed to Barker's house after they received word he had fallen; however, they chose not to transport him to the hospital. Then in 2018, he went to the hospital twice in one month due to his severe back pain, according to the outlet.
