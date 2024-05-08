Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Breckin Meyer 2 Years After His Tragic Death: Photo
Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer are Instagram official!
On Tuesday, May 7, Bob Saget’s widow took to the social media platform to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday — two years after her late spouse passed away due to a fatal head injury.
The post marked the first time Rizzo shared a snap of herself with Meyer looking loved-up. In the image, the 44-year-old posed with her arm on the actor’s shoulder as they were seen at a racetrack.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! To the man who is kind, sweet, silly, thoughtful, completely hilarious, handsome, understanding, charming, forever curious, compassionate, witty, warm & wonderful. You deserve to be endlessly celebrated today! 🎂❤️🎉,” the Eat Travel Rock founder gushed alongside the selfie.
In response, users raved over the couple, who first debuted their romance in February.
“Oh it’s Instagram offish!!! 🥰🥰🥰,” one person penned, while another added, “Omg. Is this his first time on THE PROFILE?!?!? 😍👏👏👏.”
“So happy to see you two together. I have loved ever movie he’s been in and he’s certainly always seemed like a great dude!” a third supporter wrote, as one more expressed, “Waitttt, what?? Queen are we finding love and joy again??? 🙌🙌😭😭🥰.”
After the pair revealed their romance, Rizzo spoke with E! News about moving on after Saget’s tragic death.
"It took a while to get to the point where I'm like, ‘OK, I think he'd be happy with it,’” she spilled.
Rizzo noted how the Full House alum’s three daughters, Aubrey, 36, Lara, 34, and Jennifer, 31, gave her their approval to find love again.
"It's wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing," she said. "They're just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful."
Rizzo also spoke with People about grieving the passing of her lover, whom she tied the knot with in 2018.
“Just, I mean, every day — it's not even every year — it's just every day, he's just still such a big part of my life,” she stated. “And I love being close to his girls and his daughters. And just honoring him with just little things that I do all day every day. He's never going anywhere.”
The podcaster added how she is still close with the Full House cast despite the loss of the comedian.
“It means so much to me to still be so close to them,” she explained. “Just knowing that they're there for me has been everything. It was Bob’s second family so it’s my second family too.”