Jeff Ross Brings Up Bob Saget in His Comedy Shows Because He Wants 'to Keep His Name Alive' After Tragic Death
Jeff Ross is continuing to honor his friend and late pal Bob Saget, who passed away over two years ago after he was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Fla.
While speaking about grieving loved ones on Kelly Rizzo's podcast "Comfort Food" podcast, which dropped a new episode on Sunday, January 14, Ross, 58, explained how he's been coping in the last few years after losing Bob Saget, Norm MacDonald and Gilbert Gottfried all within a few months of each other.
"We mourn and then we move on — like you celebrate someone that you love and that you care about, and you don't have to. You move forward like you said. You take them with you. And one of the reasons I talk about Bob and a couple of my other buddies in my show is because I want to keep their name alive. And sometimes it's like, 'Wow, I don't want to talk about this so often,' but then when I get up there, I can't wait to tell people what a great guy my friends were. I like keeping their names alive and I there's a strength in that. Maybe someone will do that for me when I'm gone, and I like that. I think that's why we're here," Ross shared.
Rizzo, who was married to Saget from 2018 to 2022, recalled that Ross was the "first person" she "cracked a joke with" the day after the Full House star passed away. "I felt like it was OK to do that," she said.
The blogger also gushed over her friendship with Ross and how he was there for her during "the most difficult time I ever had to go through."
"When Bob passed away, not only were you one of his dearest friends, but you were also there for me and for his girls. But you have shown up for me every step of the way since, and most importantly, have shown up for Bob. I know you're going to say it's fine, it's no problem. It's nothing, but it's a big deal. What you've done for him and for his legacy since he passed. And I'm just eternally grateful to you and always will be. I just love you so much. And so I'm so happy we're here and we get to chat in this forum. Jeff," she said.
"Well, I don't know where to jump into that, but I remember that day all too well. It's only been a couple of years, but I remember it like it was yesterday," he replied.
"That is something that he passed on to us as someone he cared about," he said of Saget always being a great friend. "You know, in a way, you're like a sister and a friend and a cousin and all that wrapped into one. Because, you know, if you knew Bob long enough, you got his philosophies on life. You got his sense of humor, and you got a lot of his wisdom. So that's so rare. How many people are going to know, Bob, the way you and I know Bob? So we have to be friends."
For more on Rizzo's podcast, click here.