Jeff Ross Brings Up Bob Saget in His Comedy Shows Because He Wants 'to Keep His Name Alive' After Tragic Death

While speaking about grieving loved ones on Kelly Rizzo's podcast "Comfort Food" podcast, which dropped a new episode on Sunday, January 14, Ross, 58, explained how he's been coping in the last few years after losing Bob Saget, Norm MacDonald and Gilbert Gottfried all within a few months of each other.

"We mourn and then we move on — like you celebrate someone that you love and that you care about, and you don't have to. You move forward like you said. You take them with you. And one of the reasons I talk about Bob and a couple of my other buddies in my show is because I want to keep their name alive. And sometimes it's like, 'Wow, I don't want to talk about this so often,' but then when I get up there, I can't wait to tell people what a great guy my friends were. I like keeping their names alive and I there's a strength in that. Maybe someone will do that for me when I'm gone, and I like that. I think that's why we're here," Ross shared.