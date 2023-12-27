Bobbie Jean Carter's 8-Year-Old Daughter Being Taken Care of by Nick Carter's Mom After Shocking Death

After the sad news went viral, Jane, who also lost son Aaron Carter in November 2022 and daughter Leslie Carter in 2012, gave a statement about Bobbie Jean.

"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," Jane said.

"[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater,” she added. “So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement, but until then, I would request to be left to grieve in private."