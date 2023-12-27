Bobbie Jean Carter's 8-Year-Old Daughter Being Taken Care of by Nick Carter's Mom After Shocking Death
After Bobbie Jean Carter suddenly passed away on Saturday, December 23, her 8-year-old daughter, Bella, is now being taken care of by her grandmother Jane, a family source confirmed to a news outlet.
Bobbie Jean was 41 years old, and according to an insider, she went into cardiac arrest at home, though there's no other details about her death at this time.
After the sad news went viral, Jane, who also lost son Aaron Carter in November 2022 and daughter Leslie Carter in 2012, gave a statement about Bobbie Jean.
"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," Jane said.
"[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater,” she added. “So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement, but until then, I would request to be left to grieve in private."
Angel Carter also posted a message to her late sister via Instagram.
"To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend. Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what. Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age. I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did," the 36-year-old captioned a photo montage of Bobbie Jean on Sunday, December 24.
Nick, 43, has yet to speak out about his sister's untimely death.
Bobbie Jean will be laid to rest in her home state of Florida.
