Bobbie Jean Carter's 8-Year-Old Daughter Being Taken Care of by Nick Carter's Mom After Shocking Death

Source: mega
By:

Dec. 27 2023, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

After Bobbie Jean Carter suddenly passed away on Saturday, December 23, her 8-year-old daughter, Bella, is now being taken care of by her grandmother Jane, a family source confirmed to a news outlet.

Source: mega

Bobbie Jean Carter died on Saturday, December 23.

Bobbie Jean was 41 years old, and according to an insider, she went into cardiac arrest at home, though there's no other details about her death at this time.

Source: mega

Bobbie Jean Carter's daughter is being taken care of by her mom, Jane.

After the sad news went viral, Jane, who also lost son Aaron Carter in November 2022 and daughter Leslie Carter in 2012, gave a statement about Bobbie Jean.

"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," Jane said.

"[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater,” she added. “So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement, but until then, I would request to be left to grieve in private."

Source: mega

Nick Carter has yet to speak out about his sister's death.

Angel Carter also posted a message to her late sister via Instagram.

"To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend. Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what. Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age. I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did," the 36-year-old captioned a photo montage of Bobbie Jean on Sunday, December 24.

Source: mega

Angel Carter posted about her late sister via Instagram.

Nick, 43, has yet to speak out about his sister's untimely death.

Bobbie Jean will be laid to rest in her home state of Florida.

People spoke to the source.

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy.