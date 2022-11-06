Nick Carter Breaks Silence On His Brother Aaron's Untimely Death: 'My Heart Has Been Broken'

"Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," Nick captioned a series of sweet snapshots of himself and his sibling in their younger years.

AARON CARTER LISTED LANCASTER HOME FOR SALE WITH HOPES TO START 'NEW CHAPTER' WEEKS BEFORE HIS DEATH

"I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," he continued. "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here."