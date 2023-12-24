'You're Free Now': Angel Carter Pays Tribute to Sister Bobbie Jean After Her Tragic Death
One day after the news broke that Nick and Angel Carter's sister Bobbie Jean died at 41 years old, the latter paid tribute to her sister via a touching message.
"To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend. Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what. Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age. I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did," the 36-year-old captioned a photo montage of Bobbie Jean on Sunday, December 24, while referring to her other siblings, Aaron and Leslie, who also tragically passed away.
"I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life. We all need to break down barriers, reduce stigmas, and cultivate a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement. This starts with our children, and creating healthy conversation within the home. The generational dysfunction stops now. Please visit @onoursleevesofficial to learn more about how you can get involved, and how to be there for your loved ones. I love you BJ, you’re free now. 💔🕊️," she continued.
Of course, people quickly sent their condolences to the Carter family. One person wrote, "So sorry for your loss Ángel. You and Nick are experiencing so much in a short time," while another said, "Angel I’m so, so sorry. Sending so much love to you and your family ♥️."
A third person added, "So incredibly sorry for your loss. Sending you so much love and light. 🤍."
- Nick Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Dead at 41 — Over 1 Year After Aaron Carter Tragically Passed Away
- Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Ex-Fiance Nick Gordon Dies Of Alleged ‘Drug Overdose’
- Wynonna Judd Heartbreakingly Reacts To Death Of Friend Lisa Marie Presley Months After Mom Naomi's Suicide: 'It's Hard To Comprehend'
As OK! previously reported, Bobbie Jean died on December 23, and sources close to the family told People she lost her life after going into cardiac arrest.
"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private," Jane Carter told TMZ in a statement.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Angel and Nick have had a tough few years. In 2012, their sister Leslie died after a drug overdose at 25 years old, and in November 2022, Aaron died from accidentally drowning in a bathtub after taking Xanax and huffing compressed air, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reported.