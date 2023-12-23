OK Magazine
Nick Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Dead at 41 — Over 1 Year After Aaron Carter Tragically Passed Away

Source: MEGA
Dec. 23 2023, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

Nick and Aaron Carter's sister Bobbie Jean Carter died on Saturday, December 23, at age 41.

Bobbie Jean's mother, Jane Carter, revealed the news, saying, "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

carters
Source: MEGA

Aaron Carter passed away in 2022.

Jane continued: "However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

The cause and exact circumstances of Bobbie's death are currently unknown, however, she passed this morning in Florida.

The sister was known for being involved in Nick and Aaron's musical empire and was the wardrobe stylist and makeup artist for the late 34-year-old during his tours in the early '00s.

She also was on eight episodes of the brood's E! reality TV show, House of Carters. In the years since, Bobbie Jean stepped out of the spotlight and led a private life.

carters
Source: MEGA

Nick Carter is still alive.

Bobbie Jean's tragic death came just a year after the family lost brother and famous singer Aaron in November 2022.

The Backstreet Boys members' sibling had struggled with substance abuse for years, which was documented on the TV show. Her battle with addiction continued throughout her adult life.

carters
Source: MEGA

Jane Carter announced her daughter's death.

Bobbie Jean also ran into legal troubles, as in June she was arrested for shoplifting at a Hobby Lobby in Florida.

According to the report, Bobbie Jean had fentanyl on her when she got busted June 10, in Hernando County after stealing six stickers that were valued at just over $55.

Nick Carter
carter
Source: MEGA

Nick Carter is a member of the Backstreet Boys.

She was apparently brought into the store's loss prevention office by authorities, when she began to freak out and attempting to hide a powder blue container under the desk.

It was reported the container Bobbie Jean attempted to hide had 1.3 grams of white powder and 0.8 grams of purple powder inside. A field test of the purple powder came back positive for fentanyl.

Source: OK!

Bobbie was booked by police on one count of retail theft and one count of possession of fentanyl.

TMZ reported on Bobbie Jean's death.

