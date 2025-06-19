Bobby Flay Mourns Anne Burrell After Her Sudden Death: 'A Gift I'll Have Forever'

“The greatest gift I got from AB was turning me on to a world of Maine Coon Cats (including Nacho)… a gift that I’ll have forever," Flay wrote via Instagram, referring to his pet cat that Burrell influenced him to get, alongside a photo of the late star with two cats.

He also gushed about her show, writing, “Worst Cooks in America was the funnest show on TV. All of your co-hosts (me included) were just alongside for the Anne Burrell ride.”

As OK! reported, Burrell, 55, was found dead on June 17.