Bobby Flay Mourns Anne Burrell After Her Sudden Death: 'A Gift I'll Have Forever'
Famous chef Bobby Flay is mourning the sudden death of Anne Burrell.
“The greatest gift I got from AB was turning me on to a world of Maine Coon Cats (including Nacho)… a gift that I’ll have forever," Flay wrote via Instagram, referring to his pet cat that Burrell influenced him to get, alongside a photo of the late star with two cats.
Bobby Flay's Post
He also gushed about her show, writing, “Worst Cooks in America was the funnest show on TV. All of your co-hosts (me included) were just alongside for the Anne Burrell ride.”
As OK! reported, Burrell, 55, was found dead on June 17.
A Statement on Anne's Death
“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said via a news outlet after the news made the rounds. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”
Although no cause of death has been reported yet, a 911 call confirmed Burrell went into cardiac arrest before dying. By the time paramedics arrived on the scene, she was unable to be revived.
The Night Before She Died
The night prior to her passing, Burrell was reportedly in good spirits, having performed a second improv comedy show at The Second City New York in Brooklyn.
“Everyone said she was so great last night and so happy,” a source dished to a media outlet.
Another insider who attended the performance said Burrell “was in great spirits last night during and after the improv show. Typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast.” They added everyone was “shocked and confused” by the news as she appeared to be fine when everyone left the show.
'A Culinary Talent'
After the news of her passing was confirmed, Second City took to their Instagram to pay tribute to her, writing, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and student, Anne Burrell. She will be missed and remembered as a vibrant part of our Second City New York Training Center community. Anne brought joy, boldness, and an unwavering 'yes, and' spirit. Her enthusiasm was contagious, her presence unforgettable. Our thoughts go out to Anne’s family and loved ones."
A Food Network spokesperson also spoke out about their beloved star, calling her a “remarkable person and culinary talent.”