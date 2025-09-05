Bonnie Blue Bombshell: 3 Men Detail Their Experiences Sleeping With 'S-- Demon' Actress

Article continues below advertisement

'She's Very Competitive'

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue was compared to a 's-- demon' in the bedroom.

Andy Lee, a plumber-turned-adult film star, shared with a news outlet that Blue, 26, really turns up the heat when it’s time to get to business. “Off camera, she is really quiet and sweet, but as soon as the camera turns on, the s-- demon comes out,” Lee said. “She’s very competitive too and always wants more and to do better. She is great to deal with, is up for anything and always great fun.” Lee elaborated on how Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, excels at her career path and “knows exactly what she’s doing to get people talking,” adding, “She’s very intelligent.”

'That Was the Most Interesting Day I've Ever Experienced'

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Model Jak White claimed Bonnie Blue is the only female he's ever allowed to pleasure him.

Model Jak White described how as an openly gay man, Blue was the only female he has ever allowed to pleasure him. While on an episode of the “U Havin’ Us On” podcast, White joked about being the “only guy that’s been pegged by Bonnie Blue.” “1,057 men f----- her, and she’s the only woman who’s f----- me,” he added, referring to Blue’s infamous day in January when she slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours. “That was the most interesting day that I’ve ever experienced, and I made a s---load of money from it. I have never made so much money.”

'Most Surreal Experience of My Life'

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram One suitor walked out of Bonnie Blue's event in January after being too intimidated by its extremities.

A third man, Ali Walker, who works as a security guard, also recalled his experience with the adult film star. Walker told a news outlet he showed up to Blue’s event in January to join the 1,000-plus other men who queued up to do the same. However, he was so intimidated by the outlandish moment that he had to walk out. “It was the most surreal experience of my life, 100 percent. I was just amazed about what was going on,” Walker confessed. “I had been told it was one-to-one sessions, so I presumed you got into a room with her one at a time, but when I got there, it was a free-for-all.”

Bonnie Blue Gets Noisy in the Bedroom

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Ali Walker claimed Bonnie Blue gets very noisy in the bedroom.