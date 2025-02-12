Bonnie Blue Nonchalantly Brushes Off Putting Her 1,056 Lovers at Risk After Admitting Her First Partner Didn't Wear a Condom During S-- Marathon

Bonnie Blue doesn’t seem to be bothered by putting her 1,055 partners at risk of STDs after her first lover didn’t wear a condom during her recent her stunt.

After receiving tons of backlash for revealing that the first man went bare during the record-breaking marathon, the OnlyFans star, 25, nonchalantly said, “What are the chances it was going to be the first one? It was probably going to happen regardless.”