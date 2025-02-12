Bonnie Blue Nonchalantly Brushes Off Putting Her 1,056 Lovers at Risk After Admitting Her First Partner Didn't Wear a Condom During S-- Marathon
Bonnie Blue doesn’t seem to be bothered by putting her 1,055 partners at risk of STDs after her first lover didn’t wear a condom during her recent her stunt.
After receiving tons of backlash for revealing that the first man went bare during the record-breaking marathon, the OnlyFans star, 25, nonchalantly said, “What are the chances it was going to be the first one? It was probably going to happen regardless.”
“After a length of 12 hours, there was probably somebody that, you know, could have potentially gone in without a condom. And yes, that happened to be the first person,” she added.
The blonde beauty explained she quickly caught the man’s mistake and insisted he wrap it up before they continued.
"I think like when you're in the moment, from the guy's perspective and they're getting excited, they just sort of forget, which is completely normal," she told documentary maker Lee Spooner during their recent sit-down.
Additionally, she shared how the experience affected her body, noting, “I was expecting to feel more sore, you know, if you do a really hard workout, the next day you feel a bit sore? I was expecting to wake up today needing to take painkillers, but I actually haven’t, whatsoever. And I’m the first to take painkillers.”
As OK! previously reported, Blue broke Lisa Sparks’ 2004 record for bedding 919 people in 24 hours, by sleeping with 1,056 men in 12 hours on January 11.
In a new interview, Blue also shared how many times she climaxed during the event.
"So I probably o------- in the world record about four times," she spilled. "That's because my time with each person was quite short, and for me to o----- personally, it tends to be a lot longer than 40 seconds."
She noted that she hoped those who participated had a good time, too.
"It wasn't just about me," she shared. "I was so focused on pleasuring them. I wasn't, 'I want to lie here, and I want fingers here. I want a p----- here.'"
"Obviously, I thoroughly enjoyed the experience, but I probably o------- about four times,” she confirmed.
The star was then asked if size mattered when it came to enjoying intercourse, to which she explained strategy is more important.
"If you do have a really small p----, there's some positions I won't be doing because it's too hard," she stated. "If it is like the size of a forearm, that is not my favorite. You should never be ashamed or embarrassed.”
"If you have a smaller p----- [...] there's multiple other ways you can pleasure a woman,” she added.
The U.S. Sun spoke with Blue about putting her partners at risk during the s-- stunt.