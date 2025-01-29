NEWS OnlyFans' Bonnie Blue Reveals Why Her Events Are the 'Best Place to Cheat' as 'Wedding Rings' Are Always 'Encouraged' Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram Bonnie Blue likes her men married!

Bonnie Blue doesn't care if the men she sleeps with have wives at home. The OnlyFans model — who recently set a world record after sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours — revealed in a new TikTok video why her explicit events are a great place for those with romantic partners to come by for a quick sneaky moment of intimacy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram The OnlyFans model said 'wedding rings are encouraged' at her s-- events.

Article continues below advertisement

"So the reason my queues are the best place to cheat is because there's that many men [there]," the adult film star, 25, admitted via the social media app on Monday, January 27. "Even if your wife is looking for you, she wouldn’t know which one you [were.]" Blue then implied that the unfaithful person's significant other likely wouldn't recognize their man's private parts as his infidelity likely means his lover hadn't "seen down there in a long time."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram Bonnie Blue set a world record after sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Article continues below advertisement

In the caption of her raunchy post, the social media personality declared: "Wedding rings are encouraged at my events." Blue followed-up the next day with another video advising married men how to step out on their spouses.

Article continues below advertisement

"So when you’re cheating on your wife, remember to still sleep with your wife occasionally," she warned in an upload shared on Tuesday, January 28. "I know that is difficult … but if you stop the bedroom activities she’s going to think something is happening." Plus, Blue reminded men to "make sure you don't do all the moves your bit on the side teaches you," per her post's caption.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram Bonnie Blue gave advice for men who are cheating on their wives.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, Blue opened up in a since-deleted YouTube interview about how her body felt after her record-breaking s-- marathon. "I was expecting to feel more sore, you know if you do a really hard workout, the next day you feel a bit sore?" she recalled. "I was expecting to wake up today needing to take painkillers but I actually haven’t whatsoever. And I’m the first to take painkillers."

Article continues below advertisement

"The thing that feels the most sore is my legs," she revealed. In a written message, Blue expressed: "Thank you to all the dads, sons, grandads and husbands that helped make this possible."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram The adult film star claimed her family is 'proud' of her career.

Article continues below advertisement

"I say to them all the time — the dads, the husbands, the students — leave your mark on me. Bite me, make me yours for that amount of time, she said elsewhere in the video. "I enjoy it, when they’ve left marks, whether it’s hand prints, bite marks, bruises." Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, continued: "I’m OK with that, I quite like it. It’s a bit of a turn on actually. Last night was the sorest I’ve ever felt but today I’m fine."