NEWS Bonnie Blue Took Teen's Virginity Before His Mom Angrily Pulled Him From OnlyFans Star's Stunt in Viral Video Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram Bonnie Blue took a teen's virginity before his mom barged in and took him home.

Bonnie Blue said the deed had already been done by the time a teenager's mother pulled him from one of her s-- events. During a recent appearance on Australian radio show Sea.FM, the OnlyFans star addressed an infamous video that went viral online of a 19-year-old's mom barging through a line of men waiting to sleep with Blue and dragging her son out of the building.

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram The OnlyFans star had a line of men waiting to sleep with her during the viral moment.

"I did actually sleep with him. I took his virginity," revealed the 25-year-old, who landed herself in headlines after claiming to break a world record by sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours. In the video of the mom's rampage, the woman, whose face was blurred out, could be heard yelling: "Put your clothes on! Otherwise, I’ll get the police to come for you. Put on your clothes now and come out. Come out of here now!"

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram Bonnie Blue claimed to set a world record after sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Eventually the teen emerged, informing his mother, "I'm 19 — I can do what I want," before caving in and leaving with her. Blue, however, noted during her radio show interview that "people have got the story mixed up," as she explained the young adult had already participated in intercourse with her before getting in trouble with his parent.

"So, she was there for hours whilst her son queued. Her son then took part and was in the room," she detailed. "And the video you might have seen online, the reason he is looking for his coat is because he was already undressed." "He’s already done the business," Blue confirmed, mentioning how the teenager's mom didn't seem to "understand" what the event was before allowing her son to attend.

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram Bonnie Blue is proud of her s-- marathons.

"I think he had said, 'Oh, there’s something I want to go to. There’s an event I want to take part in.' But she wasn’t fully aware of what the event was," she suspected. While there, Blue said the mom was provided refreshments and "on the whole... had quite a good day."

The adult film star has previously advertised that her events are open to all adults — including those who just turned 18 and elders. "Whether you’re barely legal or barely breathing, you’re welcome to come," she stated while inviting individuals to participate in her sexcapades.

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram The 25-year-old encourages married men to sleep with her.

In addition to promoting her endeavors for all adults, Blue also encourages married men to join in on the fun. "So the reason my queues are the best place to cheat is because there's that many men [there]," she said in a TikTok video on January 27. "Even if your wife is looking for you, she wouldn’t know which one you [were.]"