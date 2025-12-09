or
Bonnie Blue Is OnlyFans’ 'Biggest Disgrace': Adult Film Star Bashed by Fellow Creators Sophie Rain and Aiesha Sofrey After Bali Arrest

Photo of Bonnie Blue, Sophie Rain and Aiesha Sofrey
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram/@sophiierain/TikTok

Sophie Rain and Aiesha Sofrey dragged fellow OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue after her arrest in Bali.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 9 2025, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

Sophie Rain and Aiesha Sofrey do not approve of Bonnie Blue’s behavior.

The influencer duo criticized the adult performer, 26, following her arrest in Bali, calling her “OnlyFans’ biggest disgrace.”

Both women accused Blue of staging "fake" publicity stunts that hurt the adult industry.

Image of Sophie Rain and Aiesha Sofrey criticized Bonnie Blue.
Source: @sophiierain/TikTok

Sophie Rain and Aiesha Sofrey criticized Bonnie Blue.

"This is what happens when you treat OnlyFans like a prank TV show," Rain recently said. "Bonnie Blue has never respected this profession. She mocks it. She uses it for attention."

Bonnie Blue's Arrest

Image of Bonnie Blue got arrested in Bali.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue got arrested in Bali.

Blue was arrested last Friday with 17 male tourists in Badung, Indonesia. Police accused the star of staging an illegal adult film shoot inside a “Bang Bus,” which she allegedly utilized to film explicit videos with the tourists. Authorities found video equipment, s-- toys and costumes labeled “School Bonnie Blue” in the van. Some of the specific items included lubricant, nine pink necklaces, a box of condoms, flash drives, numerous cameras and two sheets of V----- pills.

"We have handed them over to the Immigration for further investigation on alleged breaking immigration law. Police investigations are still ongoing. We jointly investigate with the immigration," Badung Police Chief Arif Batubara said in a statement.

Blue was taken in custody after a local filed a complaint about pornographic content being shot.

On November 29, Blue recorded herself "picking up the Bang Bus" in Bali, declaring, "Hey boys, those who are going to schoolies, and those that are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you. I’m in Bali so you know exactly what that means.”

Image of Bonnie Blue ran a 'Bang Bus.'
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue ran a 'Bang Bus.'

"She’s been pulling fake stunts for months," Sofrey said. "She faked an arrest back in the U.K. She drags in teenagers. She thinks this is edgy branding, but she’s endangering people and damaging every creator who’s trying to do this work legally."

An immigration officer from Ngurah Rai is reviewing Blue’s online behavior and travel history in Bali.

"We are working with police to examine her case. If others made commercial content, they could also face charges," he confirmed.

Rain added, “She thinks she’s untouchable. This isn’t an edgy skit. She’s in a country where this stuff can land you in prison for a decade.”

Is Bonnie Blue Going to Prison?

Image of Bonnie Blue could face up to 15 years in prison.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue could face up to 15 years in prison.

Legal experts in Jakarta claimed Blue will likely be deported. If convicted, she could face up to 15 years in prison and charged up to $360,000. Indonesian immigration authorities are anticipated to make a decision within the next few days.

Meanwhile, the OnlyFans alum’s passport was confiscated.

