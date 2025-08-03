NEWS Bonnie Blue's Mom Celebrates Daughter's Whopping $1 Million Monthly Income: A Deep Dive into Her Unconventional Success Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram Bonnie Blue’s mother expressed pride in her daughter’s $1 million monthly income. OK! Staff Aug. 3 2025, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Bonnie Blue's mother, Sarah, beams with pride over her daughter's impressive financial success. "If you could earn £1 million a month, you'd get your bits out," Sarah declared in the upcoming documentary 1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, according to the Independent. Blue, 26, reportedly rakes in an astonishing £1.5 million (approximately $2 million) each month from her adult videos.

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram Bonnie Blue's mother, Sarah, supports her adult content creator journey.

The hour-long special aired on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, July 29. The documentary covers Blue's rise to fame, featuring insights from her mother, Blue herself, and other family members. Blue, an OnlyFans influencer, previously captured headlines when she set the world record for sleeping with 1,057 people in just 12 hours. However, her fans might not know her journey leading to this unprecedented achievement. "Before this job I'd only slept with five people," Blue shared during her appearance on the "Saving Grace" podcast.

Source: Mega Bonnie Blue previously made headlines for claiming a record 1,057 partners in 12 hours.

Entering the s-- work industry in 2022, Blue, whose real name is Tia Emma Billinger, transitioned from a traditional corporate job that she found unsatisfying. She began as a cam girl and escort before launching her OnlyFans page. As an adult performer, she specializes in engaging with "freshers," or those who are virgins or have just turned 18, and participating in competitive s-- events. In an October 2024 episode of the "Saving Grace" podcast, Blue revealed that her parents have been supportive of her career choice. "They were like, 'We wouldn't choose this for you,'" she recalled. "They're like any other parents, they just want me to be happy. They've seen me sleeping with 18-year-olds, dads and husbands [that] make me happy."

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram The adult influencer moved to Fansly after being banned from OnlyFans.

Sarah even helped by "folding up flyers" that her daughter planned to distribute at a local university, while her father prepped "stickers ready to take to the pub." Earlier this year, Blue made headlines again when she claimed to break the record for most sexual partners in a day by sleeping with 1,057 men. However, her plans to further push boundaries with a "Petting Zoo" event on OnlyFans faced backlash. The event would have featured an unclothed Blue tied to a glass box, where she aimed to surpass her previous record by sleeping with 2,000 men.

Source: Mega Sarah said she supports her daughter’s happiness.