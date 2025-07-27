Adult Star Bonnie Blue Gets Told That She's a 'Suicide Waiting to Happen' in Brutal Confession
Adult film star Bonnie Blue’s X-rated career has been one of the most controversial empires since the height of Playboy, as her extreme s-- events have become increasingly problematic since her start as a cam girl.
In a new interview, Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, admitted she’s been told that her rebellious s-- work would eventually result in an untimely death.
“They say to me, ‘You’re a suicide waiting to happen,’” Blue told the outlet. However, the 26-year-old stands firm in her passion for her job, saying, “Each day I wake up so excited. I can’t believe this is my life.”
'Eight Hours in I Started to Sting'
Blue was permanently banned from OnlyFans in June after she promoted the “petting zoo,” where she planned to allow 2,000 men to have their way with her while tied up in a glass box — no questions asked. The platform deemed her stunt too “extreme” and hit her with expulsion.
Before she was nixed from OnlyFans, the adult film star claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours during a s-- marathon in January. Blue spent around 40 seconds with each partner but began to feel physical pain after the bulk of the group had finished sleeping with her.
“Eight hours in I started to sting, so I thought, ‘I’m going to use some lube,’ but that stung more,” she told the outlet.
Bonnie Blue's Controversial Antics
After her infamous challenge, Blue found it the perfect time to fake a pregnancy to raise money for someone’s IVF treatment. Her controversial habits continued months later in May, when she faked being arrested as a publicity stunt. Her collaboration with alleged rapist Andrew Tate in June didn’t help her reputation, either.
Not only did a critic tell her she’s on the brink of suicide, but social media users have also ridiculed the adult film star for her risky behaviors.
'The Amount of Therapy You Need Would Take 11 Lifetimes'
After she recently asked her male fans to send her their “fluids” for a bath full of their c--, Blue was heavily slammed for being “completely disgusting.”
“The amount of therapy you need would take 11 lifetimes,” commented one on her X post.
“You about to be a walking STD,” said another.
“I’m not one to s--- shame, but this one might be a tad irresponsible,” wrote a third.
Bonnie Blue's STD Testing
As OK! previously reported, Blue said she gets routine STD checks — a smart decision, especially after the first person she slept with during her record-breaking day did not wear a condom.