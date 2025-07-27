Adult Star Bonnie Blue Gets Told That She's a 'Suicide Waiting to Happen' in Brutal Confession

Adult film star Bonnie Blue’s X-rated career has been one of the most controversial empires since the height of Playboy, as her extreme s-- events have become increasingly problematic since her start as a cam girl.

In a new interview, Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, admitted she’s been told that her rebellious s-- work would eventually result in an untimely death.

“They say to me, ‘You’re a suicide waiting to happen,’” Blue told the outlet. However, the 26-year-old stands firm in her passion for her job, saying, “Each day I wake up so excited. I can’t believe this is my life.”