or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bonnie Blue
OK LogoNEWS

Adult Star Bonnie Blue Gets Told That She's a 'Suicide Waiting to Happen' in Brutal Confession

photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue shut down claims she is a 'suicide waiting to happen.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 27 2025, Published 4:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Adult film star Bonnie Blue’s X-rated career has been one of the most controversial empires since the height of Playboy, as her extreme s-- events have become increasingly problematic since her start as a cam girl.

In a new interview, Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, admitted she’s been told that her rebellious s-- work would eventually result in an untimely death.

“They say to me, ‘You’re a suicide waiting to happen,’” Blue told the outlet. However, the 26-year-old stands firm in her passion for her job, saying, “Each day I wake up so excited. I can’t believe this is my life.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Eight Hours in I Started to Sting'

photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

The adult film star was banned from OnlyFans in June.

Blue was permanently banned from OnlyFans in June after she promoted the “petting zoo,” where she planned to allow 2,000 men to have their way with her while tied up in a glass box — no questions asked. The platform deemed her stunt too “extreme” and hit her with expulsion.

Before she was nixed from OnlyFans, the adult film star claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours during a s-- marathon in January. Blue spent around 40 seconds with each partner but began to feel physical pain after the bulk of the group had finished sleeping with her.

“Eight hours in I started to sting, so I thought, ‘I’m going to use some lube,’ but that stung more,” she told the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue's Controversial Antics

photo of Bonnie Blue faking an arrest
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue faked a pregnancy in February to raise money for someone's IVF treatment.

After her infamous challenge, Blue found it the perfect time to fake a pregnancy to raise money for someone’s IVF treatment. Her controversial habits continued months later in May, when she faked being arrested as a publicity stunt. Her collaboration with alleged rapist Andrew Tate in June didn’t help her reputation, either.

Not only did a critic tell her she’s on the brink of suicide, but social media users have also ridiculed the adult film star for her risky behaviors.

MORE ON:
Bonnie Blue

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'The Amount of Therapy You Need Would Take 11 Lifetimes'

photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Critics called her a 'walking STD.'

After she recently asked her male fans to send her their “fluids” for a bath full of their c--, Blue was heavily slammed for being “completely disgusting.”

“The amount of therapy you need would take 11 lifetimes,” commented one on her X post.

“You about to be a walking STD,” said another.

“I’m not one to s--- shame, but this one might be a tad irresponsible,” wrote a third.

Bonnie Blue's STD Testing

photo of Bonnie Blue with fans
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue said she gets routine STD testing.

As OK! previously reported, Blue said she gets routine STD checks — a smart decision, especially after the first person she slept with during her record-breaking day did not wear a condom.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.