Bonnie Blue Admits She's 'Confused' by 'Ridiculous' Theory That She Was Once a Man Called Tom
Disgraced OnlyFans content creator Bonnie Blue opened up in a new interview about the viral rumor claiming she’s transgender.
“Some of the stuff that’s in the headlines at the minute is just ridiculous — that I’m transgender — I mean, really?” Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, said to the publication.
The former OnlyFans star, who transitioned her X-rated content to Fansly after being permanently banned from OF in June, went on to say she gave up fighting the bizarre speculation.
Bonnie Blue Dishes About Transgender Rumor
“I just find it amusing. How can I even argue this with them anymore?” she questioned before noting how viral the rumor became. “Also, it’s mad what people believe as well because on Twitter/X, it got 100 million views.”
Blue dug into those who truly believe she was born a man, especially after they condemned the men she’s slept with.
“Loads of people were speaking about it on TikTok and Instagram, saying all these guys that I’ve slept with are now in for a shock — and people arguing and debating that I apparently lied about being transgender,” she stated.
Bonnie Blue Comments on Adam's Apple Accusations
The Fansly content creator elaborated on how shocked she is that people have added to the false narrative by claiming she had her Adam’s apple surgically removed.
“Sometimes I look at these stories and think, surely no one’s going to believe that,” Blue remarked. “And then the next minute, someone’s seen a mark on my neck, and they’re like: ‘That’s where she’s had her Adam’s apple removed.’”
Bonnie Blue 'Entertained' by Transgender Rumor
Despite the defaming stories, Blue noted that she hasn’t allowed the spiraling rumor to bring her down. “How can I be bothered by that? How can I be offended by people who want to sit at home making up TikToks, making up lies?” she said.
Blue continued by explaining how the criticism has actually boosted her position on the internet. “I just find it entertaining because on the whole it helps me out, because the more people that talk about me, the more people know about me and can subscribe,” she cheekily noted.
Bonnie Blue Says OnlyFans Ban Is 'Unfair'
As OK! previously reported, Blue, who had nearly 900,000 subscribers on OnlyFans, was banned from the X-rated platform after she promoted her “petting zoo” s-- stunt.
The 26-year-old planned to sleep with 2,000 people while tied up in a glass box before the platform nixed her from their site.
Blue dished to a news outlet that she thought her permanent ban was unwarranted, saying, “It’s clearly unfair, and it’s frustrating because I’ve been singled out, and it’s just because I get more press and more views.”