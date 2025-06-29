NEWS Bonnie Blue Admits She's 'Confused' by 'Ridiculous' Theory That She Was Once a Man Called Tom Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram Bonnie Blue is using the rumor to leverage her fame — and rightfully so!

Disgraced OnlyFans content creator Bonnie Blue opened up in a new interview about the viral rumor claiming she’s transgender. “Some of the stuff that’s in the headlines at the minute is just ridiculous — that I’m transgender — I mean, really?” Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, said to the publication. The former OnlyFans star, who transitioned her X-rated content to Fansly after being permanently banned from OF in June, went on to say she gave up fighting the bizarre speculation.

Bonnie Blue Dishes About Transgender Rumor

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram Bonnie Blue was permanently banned from OnlyFans in June.

“I just find it amusing. How can I even argue this with them anymore?” she questioned before noting how viral the rumor became. “Also, it’s mad what people believe as well because on Twitter/X, it got 100 million views.” Blue dug into those who truly believe she was born a man, especially after they condemned the men she’s slept with. “Loads of people were speaking about it on TikTok and Instagram, saying all these guys that I’ve slept with are now in for a shock — and people arguing and debating that I apparently lied about being transgender,” she stated.

Bonnie Blue Comments on Adam's Apple Accusations

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram The X-rated actress said she was in disbelief about how the false transgender narrative spiraled.

The Fansly content creator elaborated on how shocked she is that people have added to the false narrative by claiming she had her Adam’s apple surgically removed. “Sometimes I look at these stories and think, surely no one’s going to believe that,” Blue remarked. “And then the next minute, someone’s seen a mark on my neck, and they’re like: ‘That’s where she’s had her Adam’s apple removed.’”

Bonnie Blue 'Entertained' by Transgender Rumor

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram The Fansly content creator noted that she isn't 'bothered' by the rumors.

Despite the defaming stories, Blue noted that she hasn’t allowed the spiraling rumor to bring her down. “How can I be bothered by that? How can I be offended by people who want to sit at home making up TikToks, making up lies?” she said. Blue continued by explaining how the criticism has actually boosted her position on the internet. “I just find it entertaining because on the whole it helps me out, because the more people that talk about me, the more people know about me and can subscribe,” she cheekily noted.

Bonnie Blue Says OnlyFans Ban Is 'Unfair'

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram Bonnie Blue said her permanent ban from OnlyFans was 'unfair.'