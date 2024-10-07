or
Bono Has Awkward Moment With Sean 'Diddy' Combs as Disgraced Rapper Tries to Hug Him in Resurfaced Clip From 2014 Golden Globes: Watch

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and a screenshot of him and Bono at the 2014 Golden Globes.
Source: mega;@MarioNawfal/x

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was denied bail twice as he awaits his trial.

By:

Oct. 7 2024, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs appeared to get too close for comfort while greeting Bono at the 2014 Golden Globes.

Following the rapper's arrest, a clip from the awards show resurfaced that pictured the U2 singer seemingly dodging the mogul as he tried to hug him onstage.

bono awkward moment sean diddy combs hug golden globes watch
Source: @MarioNawfal/x

Bono didn't appear very enthusiastic when Sean 'Diddy' Combs greeted him onstage at the 2014 Golden Globes.

The awkward moment, in which Bono, 64, appeared to back away from the disgraced star, occurred as Combs, Kate Beckinsale and Usher were presenting the band with Best Original Song for "Ordinary Love," which they recorded for Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

Fans reacted to the weird moment on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Diddy tried to kiss Bono and got the cold shoulder, awkward!" one person wrote, while another said, "Bono be like 'nope, ain’t happening, no sir,' but with an Irish accent."

A third individual admitted the encounter seemed odd but added, "This does not seem like much of an attempt to kiss him, more of an awkward hug with bono cutting it off rather abruptly for some reason."

bono awkward moment sean diddy combs hug golden globes watch
Source: mega

Social media users thought the Irish star was trying to avoid the rapper while U2 accepted their trophy.

MORE ON:
bono

Despite the incident, the two posed together while hanging out at an after-party.

As OK! reported, Combs, 54, was arrested last month on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Court documents revealed the dad-of-seven "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years.

Combs has pled not guilty.

Some of the accusations against him allegedly took place at what the star would refer to as "freak off" parties, where he reportedly forced guests to engage in sexual acts in front of him while they were being recorded.

According to lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd — who is representing one of his accusers — there were three video tapes taken from Combs' residence of A-list celebrities performing intimate acts.

bono awkward moment sean diddy combs hug golden globes watch
Source: mega

Combs pled not guilty to racketeering and trafficking charges last month.

"There are recognizable names [in footage we obtained], but I won’t confirm any of their identities. But it’s more than just that one," an anonymous source at the Department of Homeland Security told a news outlet.

Despite all of the accusations against the father-of-seven, his mother, Janice Smalls Combs, recently spoke out in his defense.

"My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side. I can only pray that I am alive to see him speak his truth and be vindicated," she stated.

"It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies," she continued. "To bear witness to what seems to be a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court."

