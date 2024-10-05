Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal Erupts: 3 A-List Celebrities Allegedly Featured in Intimate Tapes With Rapper Exist, Claims Attorney

According to an insider, one of the famous males in question has been distraught about what may come out if the supposed footage is made public. "It feels like a betrayal and a violation, and it’s causing a lot of issues," the source alleged. "It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories. He feels like he was victimized years ago and is now being victimized yet again. If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever."

As OK! previously reported, Combs was arrested and taken into federal custody in New York on Monday, September 16. The Making the Band alum was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail.