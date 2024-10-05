Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal Erupts: 3 A-List Celebrities Allegedly Featured in Intimate Tapes With Rapper Exist, Claims Attorney
The rest of Hollywood may be getting tied up in Sean "Diddy" Combs' mess.
According to lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, who represented one of the disgraced rapper's accusers, there are allegedly three tapes taken from Combs' residence of A-list celebrities performing intimate acts.
"The individuals who contacted me purported to have three different tapes with three different celebrities, including Diddy, and then a fourth celebrity without Diddy but in a compromising situation with someone," the attorney claimed to Laura Ingle during a Friday, October 4, appearance on NewsNation’s Banfield.
Mitchell-Kidd made it clear she "has not seen” some of the footage herself. "I can’t attest to whether or not they exist or not,” she added. "I just was told initially that ‘'they’ own this treasure trove of videos, so I have to believe that there are a lot of celebrities who know what they did ….”
Although there is no complete confirmation of who is in the alleged videos or whether or not the tapes even exist, a Department of Homeland Security officer seemed to corroborate Mitchell-Kidd's claim.
"There are recognizable names [in footage we obtained], but I won’t confirm any of their identities. But it’s more than just that one," the anonymous agent, who was present while the mogul's Miami residence was raided, said in an interview published on Friday, October 4.
According to an insider, one of the famous males in question has been distraught about what may come out if the supposed footage is made public. "It feels like a betrayal and a violation, and it’s causing a lot of issues," the source alleged. "It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories. He feels like he was victimized years ago and is now being victimized yet again. If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever."
As OK! previously reported, Combs was arrested and taken into federal custody in New York on Monday, September 16. The Making the Band alum was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail.
The New York Post spoke with a Department of Homeland Security officer about the alleged tapes and the source about the anonymous celebrity.