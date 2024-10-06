What Is Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Net Worth? How the Indicted Music Mogul Made His Millions
More money, more problems?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, disgraced mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is worth a whopping $600 million.
Over his decades-long career, the 54-year-old made his cash as a rapper, record producer and executive, entrepreneur, actor and designer.
Though the star will likely be draining his account after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September, he is one of the richest rappers ever.
The star, who is currently residing in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center without bail, made most of his money as an executive for his record label Bad Boy Entertainment.
The business, which Combs started in 1994, worked with some of music’s biggest stars, including The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Usher, Lil' Kim, Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men and TLC. In the ‘90s and ‘00s, the label racked up tons of awards, with one of their artists winning a Grammy for Best Rap Album.
Bad Boy eventually set up an in-house production team known as The Hitmen, which worked with huge artists, including Aretha Franklin. Over this insanely successful period, Combs launched clothing lines, two reality shows, a liquor brand, a media company and his acting career.
On top of making cash from the label, Combs made his own music, adding even more money to his bank account.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Under the name Puff Daddy, Combs released his debut single, "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down," in 1997. The song ended up peaking at #1 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and ranked for 28 weeks. From there, Combs put out his first album, No Way Out, which was released months after The Notorious B.I.G. was killed. Combs went on to debut three more albums: Forever in 1999, The Saga Continues… in 2001 and Press Play in 2006.
With his many different ventures, Combs was able to make millions every year, as the celeb has gained anywhere from $28 million to $130 million each year since 2007. He raked in the most in 2017, with his total revenue being a shocking $130 million. Over the last 15 years, Combs made an estimated $952 million.
Despite his success, Combs has run into a lot of trouble due to his many abuse and sexual assault lawsuits and his New York indictment.
In 2023, Combs’ former girlfriend Cassie Ventura alleged she was raped as well as physically and emotionally abused by the father-of-seven throughout their relationship.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When Combs’ lawyer denied Ventura’s claims, he alleged it to be a money grab, however, a shocking video that displayed Combs violently kicking and hitting Ventura was leaked just months later.
It was reported that Ventura sought a $30 million payment not to go public with her allegations. The two eventually came to a settlement, though it is unknown how much Combs paid Ventura.