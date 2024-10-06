What Is Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Net Worth? How the Indicted Music Mogul Made His Millions

Under the name Puff Daddy, Combs released his debut single, "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down," in 1997. The song ended up peaking at #1 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and ranked for 28 weeks. From there, Combs put out his first album, No Way Out, which was released months after The Notorious B.I.G. was killed. Combs went on to debut three more albums: Forever in 1999, The Saga Continues… in 2001 and Press Play in 2006.

With his many different ventures, Combs was able to make millions every year, as the celeb has gained anywhere from $28 million to $130 million each year since 2007. He raked in the most in 2017, with his total revenue being a shocking $130 million. Over the last 15 years, Combs made an estimated $952 million.