Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Sexual Assaulting 120 More Victims, Allegedly Gave 20-Year-Old Girl a 'Horse Tranquilizer'

"It all involves some sort of drug. One instance, there was someone who was 20 years old at the time, and she was asked to attend a party in a hotel. She was flattered, went to the party and was given one drink, She doesn't remember anything else. Ultimately, it was so messed up. she went to the hospital where they found cocaine and this horse tranquilizer," Buzbee said.

In another instance, Buzbee brought up someone who was told they'd get a record deal if they followed Combs' orders.

"'Had he not been in power, I feel like i could have been something great. I quit the industry because of what Sean Combs did to me,'" Buzbee said on behalf of one of the victims. "That is really what it comes down to. We are pursuing this, asking you to support this effort, to encourage witnesses and victims to come forward, bring ur evidence, so we can continue to break down this wall of silence. We can continue to have this story heard."

"This type of sexual assault, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation should never happen in the U.S. This should have never been allowed to go on for so long. If you're one of those individuals, I ask you to reach out. If you're someone who witnessed these events, I ask you to reach out," he concluded.