Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Sexual Assaulting 120 More Victims, Allegedly Gave 20-Year-Old Girl a 'Horse Tranquilizer'
Sean "Diddy" Combs is in even more hot water, as he's been accused of sexually assaulting 120 more victims on Tuesday, October 1.
During a press conference, attorney Tony Buzbee revealed the new accusations against the disgraced rapper, who was arrested on September 16.
"It all involves some sort of drug. One instance, there was someone who was 20 years old at the time, and she was asked to attend a party in a hotel. She was flattered, went to the party and was given one drink, She doesn't remember anything else. Ultimately, it was so messed up. she went to the hospital where they found cocaine and this horse tranquilizer," Buzbee said.
In another instance, Buzbee brought up someone who was told they'd get a record deal if they followed Combs' orders.
"'Had he not been in power, I feel like i could have been something great. I quit the industry because of what Sean Combs did to me,'" Buzbee said on behalf of one of the victims. "That is really what it comes down to. We are pursuing this, asking you to support this effort, to encourage witnesses and victims to come forward, bring ur evidence, so we can continue to break down this wall of silence. We can continue to have this story heard."
"This type of sexual assault, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation should never happen in the U.S. This should have never been allowed to go on for so long. If you're one of those individuals, I ask you to reach out. If you're someone who witnessed these events, I ask you to reach out," he concluded.
Buzbee claims that these youngsters were "seeking some sort of TV or music career, with the promises of making them a star" by Combs, 54.
- Diddy Says 'Enough Is Enough' as Fourth Woman Comes Forward Claiming the Rapper Violently Gang Raped Her
- Joe Jonas Removes Diddy Mention From 'Cake by the Ocean' Lyrics During Paris Performance After Rapper's Trafficking Arrest: Watch
- Disgraced Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Files Appeal After Being Denied Bail Twice
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Buzbee only took a few questions from the audience after one asked about the FBI's involvement. "The FBI has talked to some of these folks. I am going to encourage these victims to talk to the FBI. I think they have some important things to say," he declared.
The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was taken into custody on September 16 in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation. The following day, he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
After Combs' arrest made headlines, his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said he was "disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," and vowed to continue to fight to prove that his client was an "innocent man."
Combs is currently behind held Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, and on September 30, he submitted his legal filing with the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Wednesday, September 18.
Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and plans to testify in his upcoming trial, Agnifilo said.