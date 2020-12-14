No germs here! President-Elect Joe Biden wants the White House to be thoroughly scrubbed after President Donald Trump and some of his family contracted the novel coronavirus in October, according to the Daily Mail.

“Mr. Trump’s administration has been riddled with the coronavirus. The Bidens are taking no chances,” a member of the transition team told the outlet. “The entire property will be deep-cleaned down to replacing doorknobs and taking down soft furnishings. The virus can linger on hard surfaces, so the entire residence and executive offices will be wiped clean with disinfectant to exorcise any trace of Team Trump.”

Biden, 78, will be moving into the mansion after his January 21 inauguration. “There is a five-hour window between presidents. That’s when 95 staff will have to pack up all the Trump possessions and move the Bidens in. They will clean or replace everything,” White House historian Kate Andersen Brower explained.

After Trump’s departure, a team — who will be dressed in hazmat suits — will reportedly spray everything down with disinfectant, including carpets, curtains and furniture. “The incoming President and First Lady get to choose their new furniture from a secret warehouse,” Brower told CNN.

The former reality star, 74, has still not conceded in the 2020 election and is still trying to prove that the election was rigged. After the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit, which challenged Biden’s victory, Trump took to Twitter to vent.

“The fact that the Supreme Court wouldn’t find standing in an original jurisdiction matter between multiple states, and including the President of the States, is absurd. It is enumerated in the Constitution,” he wrote. “They just ‘chickened out’ and didn’t want to rule on the merits of the case. So bad for our country!”

“MOST CORRUPT ELECTION IN U.S. HISTORY!” he added.

Meanwhile, while Trump barely acknowledges the ongoing pandemic, Biden will order all Americans to wear masks during his first 100 days in office so that he can control the virus, which has killed almost 300,000 Americans.

“My first 100 days won’t end the COVID-19 virus. I can’t promise that,” Biden said at an event in Wilmington, Del. “But we did not get in this mess quickly, we’re not going to get out of it quickly , it’s going to take some time. But I’m absolutely convinced that in 100 days we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better.”