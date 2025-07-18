'Boring' Barack Obama Blasted by Jesse Watters for Joining Wife Michelle's Podcast as He Mocks Their Marriage: Watch

Watters began by criticizing Barack's time in office, claiming he took away too many jobs and blaming this for the apparent reason he had time to record a conversation with his wife and brother-in-law.

"This is why he puts himself on his wife’s podcast – which real men don’t do," the broadcaster snubbed. "He ships all these jobs to China and then wonders why men are looking around like 'what are we supposed to do now.'"

"So they’re angry, they voted [President Donald] Trump, and then the next thing you know they say we’re waging war on women, and men are toxic and the patriarchy’s holding everybody down. So the men just leave the party," Watters continued to theorize.