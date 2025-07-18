'Boring' Barack Obama Blasted by Jesse Watters for Joining Wife Michelle's Podcast as He Mocks Their Marriage: Watch
Jesse Watters was left unsatisfied by Barack Obama's recent guest appearance on his wife Michelle's "IMO" podcast.
The conservative commentator had fun trolling the former president during Fox News' The Five on Thursday, July 17, just one day after Michelle and her brother, Craig Robinson, were joined by Barack for their latest podcast episode.
Jesse Waters Questions Barack Obama's Manhood
Watters began by criticizing Barack's time in office, claiming he took away too many jobs and blaming this for the apparent reason he had time to record a conversation with his wife and brother-in-law.
"This is why he puts himself on his wife’s podcast – which real men don’t do," the broadcaster snubbed. "He ships all these jobs to China and then wonders why men are looking around like 'what are we supposed to do now.'"
"So they’re angry, they voted [President Donald] Trump, and then the next thing you know they say we’re waging war on women, and men are toxic and the patriarchy’s holding everybody down. So the men just leave the party," Watters continued to theorize.
Fox News Host Trolls 'Boring' Barack Obama
Attacking his character, the Fox News anchor went on to call Barack a "boring guy."
"And the same thing that’s happening with the rest of the Democratic party. Without all the lights, camera, action and the teleprompters, you sit a guy down with his ‘wife’ and it’s just a boring, nerdy conversation that no one can relate to," Watters declared.
The television personality additionally mocked the Obamas marriage, as he strategically used air quotes when referring to Michelle as Barack's wife following months of swirling rumors the former president and first lady were divorcing.
The Obamas Poke Fun at Divorce Rumors
The Obamas, however, made light of speculation during the recent podcast episode — with Barack joking, "she took me back," after Craig asked whether he and Michelle still like each other.
"It was touch and go for a while," he said sarcastically.
Michelle Obama Has Never Thought About 'Quitting' on Her Marriage
Michelle also weighed in on the apparently baseless rumors, as she pointed out how "folks think we're divorced" if the husband and wife are seen doing anything separately.
"There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I have thought about quitting on my man," she said proudly. "And we’ve had some really hard times. We’ve had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures. I’ve become a better person because of the man I’m married to."
Barack and Michelle have been married since 1992 and share two daughters: Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24.
During Wednesday's episode, Michelle admitted to guest Angie Martinez that she was "so glad" she and Barack "didn't have a boy" because she feared he would have followed in his father's political footsteps.
“Because he would’ve been a Barack Obama. I would’ve felt for him," the mom-of-two expressed.